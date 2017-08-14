Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:46, 15 August 2018 Wednesday
Palestine
12:54, 15 August 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Israel re-opens Gaza’s commercial crossing
Israel re-opens Gaza’s commercial crossing

Israel closed Kerem Shalom crossing last month over the launch of arson balloons from Gaza  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israel on Wednesday re-opened the Kerem Shalom border crossing – Gaza’s only commercial cross point – after over a month of closure, according to the Israeli military. 

In a statement, the army said the main cargo crossing “will be reopened this morning for full activity”. 

The move came one day after Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Tuesday that the terminal would be reopened if calm along Gaza border continued to hold. 

Israeli authorities shut down the commercial cross point last month as a punitive measure over the launch of incendiary balloons by Palestinian activists from the seaside enclave into Israel, banning all deliveries except food and medicine. 

Since 2007, the Gaza Strip has groaned under a crippling Israeli blockade that continues to deprive its inhabitants of many essential commodities, including food, fuel, medicine and building materials. 

In recent weeks, Palestinians have been staging weekly protests along Gaza’s eastern border with Israel against Israel’s decades-long occupation and an 11-year blockade on the seaside strip. 

Since the protests began in March, more than 160 Palestinians have been martyred and thousands more injured by Israeli army fire. 



Related Gaza Israel
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Palestine News
Israel protests ICC calls to help Palestine victims
Israel protests ICC calls to help ‘Palestine’ victims

Last month, Hague-based tribunal called for campaign to support ‘victims of situation in Palestine’
Israel re-opens Gaza s commercial crossing
Israel re-opens Gaza’s commercial crossing

Israel closed Kerem Shalom crossing last month over the launch of arson balloons from Gaza  
Bus accident in Ecuador kills 24
Bus accident in Ecuador kills 24

The dead included an unspecified number of Venezuelans and Colombians, whose embassies were notified of the accident outside Quito, they said.
Turkey raises tariffs on US-origin products
Turkey raises tariffs on US-origin products

Products include cars, rice, some alcohol and tobacco products, cosmetic products like sun creams
Maduro announces curbs to cheap gas in Venezuela
Maduro announces curbs to cheap gas in Venezuela

The government of the economically-ravaged country has for many years heavily subsidized petrol and Maduro says this has now led to a voracious black market in oil smuggled to neighbouring countries.
Iraqi premier flies to Turkey for talks
Iraqi premier flies to Turkey for talks

Iraqi premier will meet Turkish President Erdogan during the visit
Trump signs defense spending bill
Trump signs defense spending bill

US to strengthen military 'like never ever before,' Trump says of $716B bill
Israel detain 520 Palestinians last month
Israel detain 520 Palestinians last month

Some 69 children were among those arrested by Israel last month
Iraqi court sentences ISIL militant to death
Iraqi court sentences ISIL militant to death

The militant was convicted of killing a number of police and army personnel in Nineveh province  
Maduro says would take FBI help over 'murder plot'
Maduro says would take FBI help over 'murder plot'

If US officials confirm "the offer for the FBI to investigate links in Florida with the assassination plan... I would agree for the FBI to come here," Maduro said at an event with top military leaders late on Saturday.
Iraq stops trading with Iran in dollar due to sanctions
Iraq stops trading with Iran in dollar due to sanctions

Move comes after US re-imposed first round of economic sanctions on Iran, targeting country’s banking sector
US suspends military training program for Pakistan
US suspends military training program for Pakistan

Move comes few days after Pakistan, Russia signed agreement for military officers’ training
Thousands pay farewell to 3 Palestinian martyrs
Thousands pay farewell to 3 Palestinian martyrs

More than 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since March
11 militants killed in Iran near Iraq border
11 militants killed in Iran near Iraq border

No Iranian guards were killed in the clashes
Gap creates stir with ad featuring hijab
Gap creates stir with ad featuring hijab

Clothing retailer’s advertising campaign on YouTube receives more than 1 million hits
US Police officer's offensive comment gets him fired
US Police officer's offensive comment gets him fired

Officer Mike Moore tells group of African Americans 'you don’t belong in my city'

News

Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation
Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation

64% of Israelis ‘dissatisfied’ with PM’s Gaza policies
64 of Israelis dissatisfied with PM s Gaza policies

 Israeli airstrike injures 18 Palestinians
Israeli airstrike injures 18 Palestinians

Israeli PM to meet officials to confer Gaza escalations
Israeli PM to meet officials to confer Gaza escalations

UN official urges Israel to allow fuel into Gaza
UN official urges Israel to allow fuel into Gaza

Gaza delegation holds talks in Moscow
Gaza delegation holds talks in Moscow

Israel protests ICC calls to help ‘Palestine’ victims
Israel protests ICC calls to help Palestine victims

Israeli army storms Palestinian school in West Bank
Israeli army storms Palestinian school in West Bank

Israel detain 520 Palestinians last month
Israel detain 520 Palestinians last month

Netanyahu demands 'total' Gaza ceasefire
Netanyahu demands 'total' Gaza ceasefire

Thousands protest 'Jewish State' law in Tel Aviv
Thousands protest 'Jewish State' law in Tel Aviv






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 