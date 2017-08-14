Israel re-opens Gaza’s commercial crossing

World Bulletin / News Desk
In a statement, the army said the main cargo crossing “will be reopened this morning for full activity”.
The move came one day after Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Tuesday that the terminal would be reopened if calm along Gaza border continued to hold.
Israeli authorities shut down the commercial cross point last month as a punitive measure over the launch of incendiary balloons by Palestinian activists from the seaside enclave into Israel, banning all deliveries except food and medicine.
Since 2007, the Gaza Strip has groaned under a crippling Israeli blockade that continues to deprive its inhabitants of many essential commodities, including food, fuel, medicine and building materials.
In recent weeks, Palestinians have been staging weekly protests along Gaza’s eastern border with Israel against Israel’s decades-long occupation and an 11-year blockade on the seaside strip.
Since the protests began in March, more than 160 Palestinians have been martyred and thousands more injured by Israeli army fire.
