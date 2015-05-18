Turkey ‘deeply disappointed’ by US stance on pastor

World Bulletin / News Desk

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin on Wednesday expressed Turkey's “deep disappointment” over the U.S. stance on the detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson.

“If we are to mention any disappointment, we can say that Turkey is experiencing a deep disappointment in terms of its national interests,” Kalin told reporters at a weekly press briefing at the Presidential complex in capital Ankara.

His remarks came after the White House spokeswoman expressed Washington’s “frustration” regarding the Brunson case.

Sarah Sanders said: “Certainly the President has a great deal of frustration on the fact that Pastor Brunson has not been released, as well as the fact that other U.S. citizens and employees of diplomatic facilities have not been released.

“And we’re going to continue to call on Turkey to do the right thing and release those individuals,” she added.

Criticizing the U.S. administration, Kalin said: “As they are taking relations with Turkey to a breaking point for one pastor, we have yet to see either the Obama or the Trump administration take any concrete steps towards Turkey’s rightful and urgent national security matters.”

Turkey and the U.S. are currently experiencing rocky relations following Washington’s imposition of sanctions over the detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson, who is under house arrest in Turkey over terrorism charges.

Brunson's charges include spying for the PKK -- listed as a terrorist group by both the U.S. and Turkey -- and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the defeated coup attempt in Turkey of July 2016.