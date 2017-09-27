Worldbulletin News

15:46, 15 August 2018 Wednesday
History
14:09, 15 August 2018 Wednesday

Today in History August 15
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1385   John of Portugal defeats John of Castile at the Battle of Aljubarrota.
1598   Hugh O'Neill, the Earl of Tyrone, leads an Irish force to victory over the British at Battle of Yellow Ford.
1760   Frederick II defeats the Austrians at the Battle of Liegnitz.
1864   The Confederate raider Tallahassee captures six Federal ships off New England.
1872   The first ballot voting in England is conducted.
1914   The Panama Canal opens to traffic.
1935   American comedian and "cowboy philosopher" Will Rogers dies in an airplane accident, along with American aviation pioneer Wiley Post.
1942   The Japanese submarine I-25 departs Japan with a floatplane in its hold which will be assembled upon arriving off the West Coast of the United States, and used to bomb U.S. forests.
1944   American, British and French forces land on the southern coast of France, between Toulon and Cannes, in Operation Dragoon.
1945   Gasoline and fuel oil rationing ends in the United States.
1947   Britain grants independence to India and Pakistan.
1950   Two U.S. divisions are badly mauled by the North Korean Army at the Battle of the Bowling Alley in South Korea, which rages on for five more days.
1969   Over 400,000 young people attend a weekend of rock music at Woodstock, New York.
1971   US President Richard Nixon announces a 90-day freeze on wages and prices in an attempt to halt rapid inflation.
1986   Ignoring objections from President Ronald Reagan's Administration, US Senate approves economic sanctions against South Africa to protest that country's apartheid policies.
1994   US Social Security Administration, previously part of the Department of Health and Human Services, becomes an independent government agency.
1994   Infamous terrorist Carlos the Jackal captured in Khartoum, Sudan.
2001   Astronomers announce the first solar system discovered outside our own; two planets had been found orbiting a star in the Big Dipper.
2007   An earthquake of 8.0 magnitude kills over 500 and injures more than 1,000 in Peru.


Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

