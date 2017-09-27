Today in History August 15

|1385
|John of Portugal defeats John of Castile at the Battle of Aljubarrota.
|1598
|Hugh O'Neill, the Earl of Tyrone, leads an Irish force to victory over the British at Battle of Yellow Ford.
|1760
|Frederick II defeats the Austrians at the Battle of Liegnitz.
|1864
|The Confederate raider Tallahassee captures six Federal ships off New England.
|1872
|The first ballot voting in England is conducted.
|1914
|The Panama Canal opens to traffic.
|1935
|American comedian and "cowboy philosopher" Will Rogers dies in an airplane accident, along with American aviation pioneer Wiley Post.
|1942
|The Japanese submarine I-25 departs Japan with a floatplane in its hold which will be assembled upon arriving off the West Coast of the United States, and used to bomb U.S. forests.
|1944
|American, British and French forces land on the southern coast of France, between Toulon and Cannes, in Operation Dragoon.
|1945
|Gasoline and fuel oil rationing ends in the United States.
|1947
|Britain grants independence to India and Pakistan.
|1950
|Two U.S. divisions are badly mauled by the North Korean Army at the Battle of the Bowling Alley in South Korea, which rages on for five more days.
|1969
|Over 400,000 young people attend a weekend of rock music at Woodstock, New York.
|1971
|US President Richard Nixon announces a 90-day freeze on wages and prices in an attempt to halt rapid inflation.
|1986
|Ignoring objections from President Ronald Reagan's Administration, US Senate approves economic sanctions against South Africa to protest that country's apartheid policies.
|1994
|US Social Security Administration, previously part of the Department of Health and Human Services, becomes an independent government agency.
|1994
|Infamous terrorist Carlos the Jackal captured in Khartoum, Sudan.
|2001
|Astronomers announce the first solar system discovered outside our own; two planets had been found orbiting a star in the Big Dipper.
|2007
|An earthquake of 8.0 magnitude kills over 500 and injures more than 1,000 in Peru.
