Turkey vows to protect firms from 'unfair' US treatment

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey will never avoid protecting Turkish firms from unfair treatment by the U.S., Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said Wednesday.

Speaking at the Turkey-Africa trade and economic relations consultation meeting in capital Ankara, Pekcan said Turkey will continue to take necessary steps.

"We have doubled tariffs on 22 products coming from the U.S., responding to the recent U.S. sanctions with additional tariffs worth $533 million last night," the minister said.

The U.S. is an important trading partner of Turkey but it is not the only one; our country has several partners and alternative markets, Pekcan said.