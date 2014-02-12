New world currency will topple dollar

World Bulletin / News Desk
Anatoly Aksakov, who heads the Russian State Duma Financial Committee, said the dollar gained its "world currency" status in 1944 when, because of World War II, the national currencies of many countries were devalued while the dollar stayed stable. This resulted in more payments in dollars and its domination in international transactions.
"But today the U.S. administration is doing everything for the creation of a new world currency,” he said.
“More and more countries are considering transactions in national currencies. Meanwhile, the BRICS countries, which Turkey seems to be interested in joining, are discussing the possibility of creating a new currency for payments within the BRICS," he said, referring to the bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.
The deputy said a BRICS currency would have good prospects, because the bloc possesses half of the world population, 30 percent of the world's industry, and 40 percent of the world's agriculture as well as the biggest natural resources deposits.
"The process of creating an alternative world currency can be completed within five years. It will depend on Washington, as the more the U.S. uses the dollar to exert pressure, the more motivation other countries will have to deny payments in the dollar," he said.
Many countries have already refused the dollar, said Aksakov, citing how China has started buying oil using its yuan, Turkey has withdrawn its gold deposits from the U.S., and Russia has significantly decreased its investments in U.S. government debt.
"Once the alternative world currency appears, the dollar will lose its significance, costing it half its current value. And with the loss of the dollar's value, the U.S. will lose its influence", he said.
Currently, the U.S. gross domestic product is some $20 trillion, including $5 trillion in real income, with $15 trillion coming from other countries using the dollar, he said, saying we should consider what losing that $15 trillion would cost the U.S.
Separately, Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma's Foreign Affairs Committee, said that Russia is standing by Turkey in a difficult situation.
"We are here, with our Turkish friends. We're glad to see that lira has started to recover from the first shock," he said.
"Russia got a similar shock when the ruble's value fell sharply in 2014. But it's not the end of days.
"Turkey has all the necessary resources -- political will, intellectual power -- to deal with this challenge. Turkey is not a country that can be suppressed by attacking its national value."
Use of dollar as tool of pressure will result in its refusal as means in international payments, says top Duma deputy
Excluding interest payments, central government's budget balance saw surplus of nearly $1.95B last month
Regulation enters into force on Sept. 1, says Official Gazette
Foreigners buy over 2,800 houses, marking 65.6 percent rise year-on-year, according to TurkStat
BIST 100 rises above 1,600 points, Turkish lira gains value against foreign currencies
Amazon on course to join Apple as world’s only companies worth over $1 trillion
The "informed source" in Iran's oil ministry did not give details of the discount, but sought to downplay the move as common industry practice.
Finance Minister Siluanov terms US dollar a 'risky tool' for payments in international trade
3 banks' net profits stand at $1.95 billion in first 6 months of 2018
Two discuss 'issues on common agenda' of Turkey and Iran
BIST 100 index down 1.35 pct at open with 1,300-point drop from Wednesday's close
BIST 100 climbs 0.17 pct, while Turkish lira gains value against foreign currencies
Banks' reserve requirement limit is lowered by Central Bank
BIST 100 index goes down 0.33 pct, falling over 300 points from previous close