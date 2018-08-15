Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
01:54, 16 August 2018 Thursday
Turkey
15:46, 15 August 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Taner Kilic released from prison
Taner Kilic released from prison

Amnesty Turkey’s chairman Taner Kılıç released from prison

World Bulletin / News Desk

Following a decision by a court in Istanbul to release the Honorary Chair of Amnesty International Turkey, Taner Kilic after more than fourteen months behind bars, Kumi Naidoo, Amnesty International’s new Secretary General said:

“We are overjoyed at this news. It has taken us more than a year of campaigning and struggle to get here, but it appears that Taner will finally be freed. Whilst we rejoice at this decision, our celebrations will only truly begin when he is safely back at home in the arms of his wife and daughters.



Related prison Taner kilic
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Qatar to invest 15B in Turkey
Qatar to invest $15B in Turkey

Doha’s ambassador to Ankara reiterates his country’s support for Turkey following imposition of US sanctions
Turkey standing strong against attacks
Turkey standing strong against attacks

Binali Yildirim says Turkey, with all of its political parties, showed determined stance against attacks on economy
Turkey's Erdogan Merkel discuss developments on phone
Turkey's Erdogan, Merkel discuss developments on phone

Recep Tayyip Erdogan set to pay official visit to Germany on Sept. 28-29
Turkey got serious global support on US move
Turkey got serious global support on US move

Latest moves by the US against Turkey opened the world's eyes, says foreign minister
If Gulen extradited pastor may follow says MHP head
If Gulen extradited, pastor may follow says MHP head

Turkey's MHP head Devlet Bahceli says handover of pastor Brunson may happen if US extradites FETO terror leader to Turkey
Now is the time to buy Turkish assets
Now is the time to buy Turkish assets

Editor and publisher of Gloom, Boom & Doom Report Marc Faber
Taner Kilic released from prison
Taner Kilic released from prison

Amnesty Turkey’s chairman Taner Kılıç released from prison
Turkey vows to protect firms from 'unfair' US treatment
Turkey vows to protect firms from 'unfair' US treatment

We have doubled tariffs on 22 products coming from US, says Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan
Turkey deeply disappointed by US stance on pastor
Turkey ‘deeply disappointed’ by US stance on pastor

Presidential aide Kalin slams US authority for not taking concrete steps in Turkey’s 'rightful national security matters'
Indonesia expresses support for Turkey Erdogan
Indonesia expresses support for Turkey, Erdogan

Indonesian Council of Ulama expresses solidarity with Turkey against US economic attack
Brunson takes another refusal from Turkish court
Brunson takes another refusal from Turkish court

The court has rejected the objection of Brunson's lawyer for house arrest
Unemployment slips to 9 7 pct in May
Unemployment slips to 9.7 pct in May

Unemployment in May goes down 0.5 percentage points from the same month last year, according to official data
US row won t affect Turkey s relations with coalition
‘US row won’t affect Turkey’s relations with coalition’

Turkey is a troop-contributing nation to the anti-Daesh coalition, says deputy commander
Erdogan Second border gate to benefit Turkey Iraq
Erdogan: Second border gate to benefit Turkey, Iraq

Turkish president meets Iraqi premier in capital Ankara
European bank 'remains committed' to Turkey
European bank 'remains committed' to Turkey

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s cumulative investment in Turkey reached nearly $12.2 billion
PKK terrorists in Turkey hit low of 790
PKK terrorists in Turkey hit low of 790

61 people joined PKK terrorist group, 91 terrorists surrendered so far this year, says Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu

News

Russia detains 6 prison guards over shock torture video
Russia detains 6 prison guards over shock torture video

NGO calls for probe on 'UAE war crimes' in Yemen
NGO calls for probe on 'UAE war crimes' in Yemen

Six policemen killed in Indonesia prison riot
Six policemen killed in Indonesia prison riot

'Over 13,000 Syrian women victims of regime prisons'
Over 13 000 Syrian women victims of regime prisons'

Ex-prisoner recalls torture behind bars in Syria
Ex-prisoner recalls torture behind bars in Syria

Key figure in S.Korean scandal faces life in prison 
Key figure in S Korean scandal faces life in prison






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 