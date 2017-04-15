Death toll from Indian floods reaches 45

World Bulletin / News Desk

The death toll in the southern Indian state of Kerala, following unprecedented floods and landslides, has reached to 45, the state’s disaster management officials said on Wednesday.

“Six fresh deaths have been reported today. The total death toll from different areas has now reached to 45,” Siji. M. Thankachan, a senior official of the Kerala’s State Disaster Management Authority, told Anadolu Agency over phone.

The state government has also announced temporary closure of its an international airport in Kochi city.

"The operation of Kochi International Airport has been temporarily suspended till 18th Saturday 2.00 p.m. local time [0830GMT] due to the heavy rains and resultant flooding." said the office of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Twitter.

The state government, according to local media reports, has issued alert in 12 out of the total 14 districts of the state. The state is receiving help from the union government and teams from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) too have been deployed in the rescue operations.

Thousands of people are homeless because of the floods.

“The situation is very serious because the rains are not stopping. The weather department has predicted more rainfall for the next two days,” said Thankachan.

On Aug. 12, the Kerala's Chief Minister Office said in its preliminary assessment that nearly 20,000 houses have been completely damaged.