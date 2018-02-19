Turkey got serious global support on US move

World Bulletin / News Desk
“These events have opened the eyes of the world,” Mevlut Cavusoglu told a joint press conference with his Sudanese counterpart Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed at the 10th Ambassadors’ Conference in the capital Ankara.
Cavusoglu said that the international community saw the U.S. “disrespectful attitude towards all countries” since the present administration came to office.
He added that it is also internationally known that the U.S. would use its economic power "roughly" against other countries.
“So everyone is looking for a way to get out of the dollar,” he said.
Cavusolgu stressed that Turkey will continue its “upright stance."
“We will continue our efforts to resolve present problems through diplomatic means...But we will not give into pressure or imposition,” he said referring ongoing tension between Ankara and Washington -.
As they have learned from their experiences, Turkish authorities are taking measures to reform the economy, he said.
The measures already taken have relieved the markets, he added.
Mentioning Turkey's worldwide humanitarian supports, Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has used its power in favor of humanity and its friends and that other countries took note.
Turkey is the “world’s most generous country” in terms of foreign aid, he said, adding that oppressed people worldwide noticed this and prayed for Turkey’s strong economy.
Cavusoglu also highlighted that the EU and countries which have economic ties with Turkey favor a strong Turkish economy.
Doha’s ambassador to Ankara reiterates his country’s support for Turkey following imposition of US sanctions
Binali Yildirim says Turkey, with all of its political parties, showed determined stance against attacks on economy
Recep Tayyip Erdogan set to pay official visit to Germany on Sept. 28-29
Latest moves by the US against Turkey opened the world's eyes, says foreign minister
Turkey's MHP head Devlet Bahceli says handover of pastor Brunson may happen if US extradites FETO terror leader to Turkey
We have doubled tariffs on 22 products coming from US, says Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan
Presidential aide Kalin slams US authority for not taking concrete steps in Turkey’s 'rightful national security matters'
Indonesian Council of Ulama expresses solidarity with Turkey against US economic attack
The court has rejected the objection of Brunson's lawyer for house arrest
Unemployment in May goes down 0.5 percentage points from the same month last year, according to official data
Turkey is a troop-contributing nation to the anti-Daesh coalition, says deputy commander
Turkish president meets Iraqi premier in capital Ankara
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s cumulative investment in Turkey reached nearly $12.2 billion
61 people joined PKK terrorist group, 91 terrorists surrendered so far this year, says Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu