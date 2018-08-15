Turkey's Erdogan, Merkel discuss developments on phone

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke over the phone on Wednesday about recent developments, according to presidential sources.

The two leaders confirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation through mutual high-level visits and contacts, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Erdogan and Merkel agreed that Turkey's Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and Germany's Economy Minister Peter Altmaier will meet in the coming days.

They also discussed recent developments, as well as Erdogan’s upcoming official visit to Germany set for Sept. 28-29.

Erdogan last paid Berlin an official visit in 2014.

Merkel also stressed that the strength of the Turkish economy is important for Germany.

She told a news conference on Monday that an "economically prosperous Turkey" serves Germany's interests.