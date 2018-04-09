Turkey standing strong against attacks

Turkey is standing firm against speculative attacks on its economy, said the parliament speaker on Wednesday.

"Turkey, with all of its political parties, took a determined stance on the attacks against it," said Binali Yildirim during a visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

“We are taking necessary precautions against these asymmetrical attacks and will continue to do so.”

Yildirim, on his first official visit abroad as parliament speaker, met with his Turkish Cypriot counterpart Teberruken Ulucay as well as TRNC President Mustafa Akinci.

Underscoring the significance of Turkish ties with Northern Cyprus, Yildirim said: "We do not see the TRNC and Turkey as separate in any matter. Our joy, grief, and future are one."

On recent developments in Turkey’s economy, he stressed that such economic attacks have a global dimension.

Turkish Cypriot President Akinci also expressed solidarity with Turkey on the recent developments, saying: "Some powers from thousands of kilometers away are trying to stir up things here, they are trying to promote their own interests here."

Echoing Yildirim, Akinci said the "rough period" that Turkey is going through has both "political and economic dimensions."

On the divided island’s future, Yildirim said the Greek Cypriot side must be mentally ready for resolution, but added: "Any resolution overlooking the TRNC's political equality is unthinkable."