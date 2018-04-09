Turkey standing strong against attacks

World Bulletin / News Desk
|
Turkey is standing firm against speculative attacks on its economy, said the parliament speaker on Wednesday.
"Turkey, with all of its political parties, took a determined stance on the attacks against it," said Binali Yildirim during a visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).
“We are taking necessary precautions against these asymmetrical attacks and will continue to do so.”
Yildirim, on his first official visit abroad as parliament speaker, met with his Turkish Cypriot counterpart Teberruken Ulucay as well as TRNC President Mustafa Akinci.
Underscoring the significance of Turkish ties with Northern Cyprus, Yildirim said: "We do not see the TRNC and Turkey as separate in any matter. Our joy, grief, and future are one."
On recent developments in Turkey’s economy, he stressed that such economic attacks have a global dimension.
Turkish Cypriot President Akinci also expressed solidarity with Turkey on the recent developments, saying: "Some powers from thousands of kilometers away are trying to stir up things here, they are trying to promote their own interests here."
Echoing Yildirim, Akinci said the "rough period" that Turkey is going through has both "political and economic dimensions."
On the divided island’s future, Yildirim said the Greek Cypriot side must be mentally ready for resolution, but added: "Any resolution overlooking the TRNC's political equality is unthinkable."
Doha’s ambassador to Ankara reiterates his country’s support for Turkey following imposition of US sanctions
Binali Yildirim says Turkey, with all of its political parties, showed determined stance against attacks on economy
Recep Tayyip Erdogan set to pay official visit to Germany on Sept. 28-29
Latest moves by the US against Turkey opened the world's eyes, says foreign minister
Turkey's MHP head Devlet Bahceli says handover of pastor Brunson may happen if US extradites FETO terror leader to Turkey
We have doubled tariffs on 22 products coming from US, says Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan
Presidential aide Kalin slams US authority for not taking concrete steps in Turkey’s 'rightful national security matters'
Indonesian Council of Ulama expresses solidarity with Turkey against US economic attack
The court has rejected the objection of Brunson's lawyer for house arrest
Unemployment in May goes down 0.5 percentage points from the same month last year, according to official data
Turkey is a troop-contributing nation to the anti-Daesh coalition, says deputy commander
Turkish president meets Iraqi premier in capital Ankara
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s cumulative investment in Turkey reached nearly $12.2 billion
61 people joined PKK terrorist group, 91 terrorists surrendered so far this year, says Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu