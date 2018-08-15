Qatar to invest $15B in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
“The State of Qatar is always proactive in supporting its Turkish brothers,” Al Shafi told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.
Qatar, he said, would continue supporting Turkey, as it did during the defeated coup attempt in mid-2016.
Ankara and Doha, he added, shared common points of view on a number of regional and international issues.
Al Shafi went on to note that Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad’s visit to Turkey on Wednesday demonstrated the “depth of Qatar-Turkey relations”.
The emir’s visit, the diplomat said, “will serve to confirm the close links between the Qatari and Turkish people and their common positions vis-à-vis the many challenges they face”.
According to Al Shafi, Qataris have recently bought tens of millions of dollars’ worth of Turkish lira with a view to supporting the Turkish economy.
Describing Turkey as a “strategic ally”, the ambassador added: “Our strong relations with the Republic of Turkey enjoy a special status among our people.”
Turkey-U.S. relations took a nosedive last week, when Washington imposed sanctions on Turkey’s interior and justice ministers after Ankara refused to release an American pastor who faces terrorism-related charges in Turkey.
Last Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump upped the ante by doubling U.S. tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel imports.
In response, Turkey raised tariffs on several U.S.-made goods, including alcohol and tobacco products and vehicles.
Doha’s ambassador to Ankara reiterates his country’s support for Turkey following imposition of US sanctions
Binali Yildirim says Turkey, with all of its political parties, showed determined stance against attacks on economy
Recep Tayyip Erdogan set to pay official visit to Germany on Sept. 28-29
Latest moves by the US against Turkey opened the world's eyes, says foreign minister
Turkey's MHP head Devlet Bahceli says handover of pastor Brunson may happen if US extradites FETO terror leader to Turkey
We have doubled tariffs on 22 products coming from US, says Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan
Presidential aide Kalin slams US authority for not taking concrete steps in Turkey’s 'rightful national security matters'
Indonesian Council of Ulama expresses solidarity with Turkey against US economic attack
The court has rejected the objection of Brunson's lawyer for house arrest
Unemployment in May goes down 0.5 percentage points from the same month last year, according to official data
Turkey is a troop-contributing nation to the anti-Daesh coalition, says deputy commander
Turkish president meets Iraqi premier in capital Ankara
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s cumulative investment in Turkey reached nearly $12.2 billion
61 people joined PKK terrorist group, 91 terrorists surrendered so far this year, says Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu