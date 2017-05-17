Jordan court charges attack suspects with ‘terrorism’

World Bulletin / News Desk

Jordan’s State Security Court on Wednesday charged suspected members of a terrorist cell with murder and illegal weapons possession.

Last Friday, a policeman was killed -- and six others injured -- when a bomb rocked the town of Fuheis west of capital Amman.

The following day, security forces raided a suspected militant hideout in the nearby town of Salt, leading to a gunfight in which four security personnel -- and three militants -- were killed.

Jordan’s official Petra news agency quoted an unnamed source as saying that the suspects were formally charged on Wednesday with committing “terrorist acts” and “possessing weapons for use in illegal acts”.

“Once investigations are completed, public proceedings will begin at the State Security Court,” the source added.

According to Jordan’s 2006 Prevention of Terrorism Act, the suspects -- if convicted -- could face the death penalty.

On Monday, Jordan’s Interior Minister said the suspects did not belong to a particular group but supported the notorious Daesh terrorist organization.