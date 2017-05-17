Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
01:54, 16 August 2018 Thursday
Middle East
18:21, 15 August 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Jordan court charges attack suspects with ‘terrorism’
Jordan court charges attack suspects with ‘terrorism’

Security forces clashed with militants Saturday, resulting in death of four policemen

World Bulletin / News Desk

Jordan’s State Security Court on Wednesday charged suspected members of a terrorist cell with murder and illegal weapons possession.

Last Friday, a policeman was killed -- and six others injured -- when a bomb rocked the town of Fuheis west of capital Amman.

The following day, security forces raided a suspected militant hideout in the nearby town of Salt, leading to a gunfight in which four security personnel -- and three militants -- were killed. 

Jordan’s official Petra news agency quoted an unnamed source as saying that the suspects were formally charged on Wednesday with committing “terrorist acts” and “possessing weapons for use in illegal acts”.

“Once investigations are completed, public proceedings will begin at the State Security Court,” the source added.

According to Jordan’s 2006 Prevention of Terrorism Act, the suspects -- if convicted -- could face the death penalty. 

On Monday, Jordan’s Interior Minister said the suspects did not belong to a particular group but supported the notorious Daesh terrorist organization.

 


Related Jordan court
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Israel protests ICC calls to help Palestine victims
Israel protests ICC calls to help ‘Palestine’ victims

Last month, Hague-based tribunal called for campaign to support ‘victims of situation in Palestine’
Israel re-opens Gaza s commercial crossing
Israel re-opens Gaza’s commercial crossing

Israel closed Kerem Shalom crossing last month over the launch of arson balloons from Gaza  
Bus accident in Ecuador kills 24
Bus accident in Ecuador kills 24

The dead included an unspecified number of Venezuelans and Colombians, whose embassies were notified of the accident outside Quito, they said.
Turkey raises tariffs on US-origin products
Turkey raises tariffs on US-origin products

Products include cars, rice, some alcohol and tobacco products, cosmetic products like sun creams
Maduro announces curbs to cheap gas in Venezuela
Maduro announces curbs to cheap gas in Venezuela

The government of the economically-ravaged country has for many years heavily subsidized petrol and Maduro says this has now led to a voracious black market in oil smuggled to neighbouring countries.
Iraqi premier flies to Turkey for talks
Iraqi premier flies to Turkey for talks

Iraqi premier will meet Turkish President Erdogan during the visit
Trump signs defense spending bill
Trump signs defense spending bill

US to strengthen military 'like never ever before,' Trump says of $716B bill
Israel detain 520 Palestinians last month
Israel detain 520 Palestinians last month

Some 69 children were among those arrested by Israel last month
Iraqi court sentences ISIL militant to death
Iraqi court sentences ISIL militant to death

The militant was convicted of killing a number of police and army personnel in Nineveh province  
Maduro says would take FBI help over 'murder plot'
Maduro says would take FBI help over 'murder plot'

If US officials confirm "the offer for the FBI to investigate links in Florida with the assassination plan... I would agree for the FBI to come here," Maduro said at an event with top military leaders late on Saturday.
Iraq stops trading with Iran in dollar due to sanctions
Iraq stops trading with Iran in dollar due to sanctions

Move comes after US re-imposed first round of economic sanctions on Iran, targeting country’s banking sector
US suspends military training program for Pakistan
US suspends military training program for Pakistan

Move comes few days after Pakistan, Russia signed agreement for military officers’ training
Thousands pay farewell to 3 Palestinian martyrs
Thousands pay farewell to 3 Palestinian martyrs

More than 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since March
11 militants killed in Iran near Iraq border
11 militants killed in Iran near Iraq border

No Iranian guards were killed in the clashes
Gap creates stir with ad featuring hijab
Gap creates stir with ad featuring hijab

Clothing retailer’s advertising campaign on YouTube receives more than 1 million hits
US Police officer's offensive comment gets him fired
US Police officer's offensive comment gets him fired

Officer Mike Moore tells group of African Americans 'you don’t belong in my city'

News

9 get aggravated life terms for 2015 Ankara bombings
9 get aggravated life terms for 2015 Ankara bombings

Iraq court sentences 4 al-Qaeda militants to death
Iraq court sentences 4 al-Qaeda militants to death

Egypt refers 75 defendants to Mufti for death penalty
Egypt refers 75 defendants to Mufti for death penalty

Egypt court upholds prison term for Brotherhood leader
Egypt court upholds prison term for Brotherhood leader

German court releases man convicted in neo-Nazi trial
German court releases man convicted in neo-Nazi trial

Egyptian court jails 18 alleged anti-coup supporters
Egyptian court jails 18 alleged anti-coup supporters

Jordan arrests 5 militants after raid
Jordan arrests 5 militants after raid

Jordan says explosive device behind police patrol blast
Jordan says explosive device behind police patrol blast

Turkish students volunteer in Jordan
Turkish students volunteer in Jordan

Kushner pressures Jordan to remove millions of Palestinians
Kushner pressures Jordan to remove millions of Palestinians

US urges Israel to apply Red-Dead Sea plan with Jordan
US urges Israel to apply Red-Dead Sea plan with Jordan

More than 400 White Helmets allowed entry into Jordan
More than 400 White Helmets allowed entry into Jordan






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 