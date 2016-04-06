Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
10:12, 16 August 2018 Thursday
Asia-Pacific
09:01, 16 August 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Death toll from Kerala floods reaches 77
Death toll from Kerala floods reaches 77

State witnessing its worst floods in history

World Bulletin / News Desk

The death toll in the southern Indian state of Kerala from floods and landslides triggered by torrential monsoon rains has risen to 77, state government officials said Wednesday.

The state is witnessing the worst floods in its history, which have disrupted airline and train services.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office said on Twitter that around 150,000 people have been shifted to over 1,050 relief camps operating in the area.

“The state is making all possible efforts to tackle the situation. In the morning, red alerts were issued for 12 of the [state’s] 14 districts. But by evening, it was extended to all districts in the state,” said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

According to the officials, on Wednesday, an Indian army contingent also landed at Trivandrum International Airport to conduct rescue operations. The CMO said the army personnel are being rushed to areas where people are stranded.

The state has already announced the closure of Kochi International Airport until Saturday afternoon after floodwater entered the area.

A senior official from Kerala’s State Disaster Management Authority told Anadolu Agency early Thursday that because of the situation arising from the continuous rainfall, the death toll is expected to rise.

In India, monsoon rains kill hundreds of people every year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also has said that the Indian government is ready to provide any assistance needed to the state. 

The U.S. has also asked its citizens to avoid all areas in Kerala affected by landslides and flash floods.

In another incident, 45 people were rescued in Madhya Pradesh state who were trapped on rocks in a river after being swept away by a flash flood while picnicking at a waterfall. The incident occurred in the state’s Shivpuri district.

Shivpuri district Superintendent of Police Rajesh Hingankar told Anadolu Agency that the administration launched the rescue operation Wednesday and it carried over into Thursday.

“We will get confirmation later in the day if anyone is still missing in the incident,” he said.



Related india flood
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Overloaded boat sinks off Solomon Islands 4 dead
Overloaded boat sinks off Solomon Islands, 4 dead

12 others rescued, including children, say police  
Uruguay's former president resign as a senator
Uruguay's former president resign as a senator

Former Uruguay president shuns pension to retire to his modest flower farm
Pompeo meets UN envoy for Syria
Pompeo meets UN envoy for Syria

All parties in Syria 'need to move ahead on the political track', two men agree during meeting
Israel protests ICC calls to help Palestine victims
Israel protests ICC calls to help ‘Palestine’ victims

Last month, Hague-based tribunal called for campaign to support ‘victims of situation in Palestine’
Israel re-opens Gaza s commercial crossing
Israel re-opens Gaza’s commercial crossing

Israel closed Kerem Shalom crossing last month over the launch of arson balloons from Gaza  
Bus accident in Ecuador kills 24
Bus accident in Ecuador kills 24

The dead included an unspecified number of Venezuelans and Colombians, whose embassies were notified of the accident outside Quito, they said.
Turkey raises tariffs on US-origin products
Turkey raises tariffs on US-origin products

Products include cars, rice, some alcohol and tobacco products, cosmetic products like sun creams
Maduro announces curbs to cheap gas in Venezuela
Maduro announces curbs to cheap gas in Venezuela

The government of the economically-ravaged country has for many years heavily subsidized petrol and Maduro says this has now led to a voracious black market in oil smuggled to neighbouring countries.
Iraqi premier flies to Turkey for talks
Iraqi premier flies to Turkey for talks

Iraqi premier will meet Turkish President Erdogan during the visit
Trump signs defense spending bill
Trump signs defense spending bill

US to strengthen military 'like never ever before,' Trump says of $716B bill
Israel detain 520 Palestinians last month
Israel detain 520 Palestinians last month

Some 69 children were among those arrested by Israel last month
Iraqi court sentences ISIL militant to death
Iraqi court sentences ISIL militant to death

The militant was convicted of killing a number of police and army personnel in Nineveh province  
Maduro says would take FBI help over 'murder plot'
Maduro says would take FBI help over 'murder plot'

If US officials confirm "the offer for the FBI to investigate links in Florida with the assassination plan... I would agree for the FBI to come here," Maduro said at an event with top military leaders late on Saturday.
Iraq stops trading with Iran in dollar due to sanctions
Iraq stops trading with Iran in dollar due to sanctions

Move comes after US re-imposed first round of economic sanctions on Iran, targeting country’s banking sector
US suspends military training program for Pakistan
US suspends military training program for Pakistan

Move comes few days after Pakistan, Russia signed agreement for military officers’ training
Thousands pay farewell to 3 Palestinian martyrs
Thousands pay farewell to 3 Palestinian martyrs

More than 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since March

News

Death toll from Indian floods reaches 45
Death toll from Indian floods reaches 45

Reconstruction of flood hit areas to start soon
Reconstruction of flood hit areas to start soon

Flash floods in Turkey damage 66 houses, 264 shops
Flash floods in Turkey damage 66 houses 264 shops

Fears grow as flooding displaces 150,000 in Myanmar
Fears grow as flooding displaces 150 000 in Myanmar

Flooding in Myanmar leaves 12 dead
Flooding in Myanmar leaves 12 dead

Death toll from Vietnam flood rises to 27
Death toll from Vietnam flood rises to 27

India marks 72 years of independence
India marks 72 years of independence

India to launch first manned space mission by 2022
India to launch first manned space mission by 2022

Monsoon season claims 774 lives in India
Monsoon season claims 774 lives in India

Shutdown in Kashmir as rights law feared under threat
Shutdown in Kashmir as rights law feared under threat

Indian forces kill 5 militants in Kashmir
Indian forces kill 5 militants in Kashmir






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 