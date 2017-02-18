Press agenda on August 16

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair Cabinet meeting at presidential complex.
ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold news conference for closing of 10th Turkish Ambassadors’ Meeting.
ANKARA - Turkish Statistics Institute to announce Turkey's industrial output index for June.
ANKARA - Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak to speak with 4,000 foreign investors via teleconferencing.
ANKARA - Zambian Vice President Inonge Wina to begin a three-day official visit to Turkey.
US
WASHINGTON - Boston Globe-led mass editorial against President Donald Trump’s attacks on the media to hit newsstands.
SYRIA
JERUSALEM/GAZA CITY - Following Egyptian-brokered truce deal between Israel, Hamas, including reactions.
ISRAEL
TEL AVIV - Opposition mounts to Israel’s “Jewish nation-state” law, especially among country’s sizeable Druze community.
JORDAN
AMMAN - Government continues operations against extremist groups following last Friday’s attack on military personnel.
IRAQ
BASRA - Following demonstrations in southern Iraq against rampant unemployment, poor public services, and alleged government corruption.
IRAN
TEHRAN - Iranian leadership continues to deal with political implications of country’s difficult economic situation.
SOUTH AFRICA
JOHANNESBURG - Speeches, rallies marking 6th anniversary of 2012 Marikana massacre, when 34 striking mineworkers were killed by police, with no charges yet brought.
MAURITANIA
NOUAKCHOTT - Country gears up for Sept. 1 parliamentary, municipal polls as opposition questions integrity of electoral process.
