09:19, 16 August 2018 Thursday

Press agenda on August 16

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair Cabinet meeting at presidential complex.

ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold news conference for closing of 10th Turkish Ambassadors’ Meeting.

ANKARA - Turkish Statistics Institute to announce Turkey's industrial output index for June.

ANKARA - Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak to speak with 4,000 foreign investors via teleconferencing.

ANKARA - Zambian Vice President Inonge Wina to begin a three-day official visit to Turkey.

US

WASHINGTON - Boston Globe-led mass editorial against President Donald Trump’s attacks on the media to hit newsstands.

SYRIA

JERUSALEM/GAZA CITY - Following Egyptian-brokered truce deal between Israel, Hamas, including reactions.

ISRAEL

TEL AVIV - Opposition mounts to Israel’s “Jewish nation-state” law, especially among country’s sizeable Druze community.

JORDAN

AMMAN - Government continues operations against extremist groups following last Friday’s attack on military personnel.

IRAQ

BASRA - Following demonstrations in southern Iraq against rampant unemployment, poor public services, and alleged government corruption.

IRAN

TEHRAN - Iranian leadership continues to deal with political implications of country’s difficult economic situation.

SOUTH AFRICA

JOHANNESBURG - Speeches, rallies marking 6th anniversary of 2012 Marikana massacre, when 34 striking mineworkers were killed by police, with no charges yet brought.

MAURITANIA

NOUAKCHOTT - Country gears up for Sept. 1 parliamentary, municipal polls as opposition questions integrity of electoral process.