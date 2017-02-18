Worldbulletin News

Press agenda on August 16
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, August 16, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair Cabinet meeting at presidential complex.

ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold news conference for closing of 10th Turkish Ambassadors’ Meeting.

ANKARA - Turkish Statistics Institute to announce Turkey's industrial output index for June.

ANKARA - Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak to speak with 4,000 foreign investors via teleconferencing.

ANKARA - Zambian Vice President Inonge Wina to begin a three-day official visit to Turkey. 

 

US

WASHINGTON - Boston Globe-led mass editorial against President Donald Trump’s attacks on the media to hit newsstands.

 

SYRIA

JERUSALEM/GAZA CITY - Following Egyptian-brokered truce deal between Israel, Hamas, including reactions.

 

ISRAEL

TEL AVIV - Opposition mounts to Israel’s “Jewish nation-state” law, especially among country’s sizeable Druze community.

 

JORDAN

AMMAN - Government continues operations against extremist groups following last Friday’s attack on military personnel.

 

IRAQ

BASRA - Following demonstrations in southern Iraq against rampant unemployment, poor public services, and alleged government corruption.

 

IRAN

TEHRAN - Iranian leadership continues to deal with political implications of country’s difficult economic situation.

 

SOUTH AFRICA

JOHANNESBURG - Speeches, rallies marking 6th anniversary of 2012 Marikana massacre, when 34 striking mineworkers were killed by police, with no charges yet brought.

 

MAURITANIA

NOUAKCHOTT - Country gears up for Sept. 1 parliamentary, municipal polls as opposition questions integrity of electoral process.

 

 



Press agenda on August 16
Press agenda on August 15
Press agenda on August 15

Press agenda on August 14
Press agenda on August 14

Press agenda on August 13
Press agenda on August 13

Press agenda on August 12
Press agenda on August 12

Press agenda on August 11
Press agenda on August 11

Press agenda on August 10
Press agenda on August 10






