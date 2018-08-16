Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
10:13, 16 August 2018 Thursday
Latin America
09:22, 16 August 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Uruguay's former president resign as a senator
Uruguay's former president resign as a senator

Former Uruguay president shuns pension to retire to his modest flower farm

Jose Mujica, the former President of Uruguay once known as the poorest world leader on account of his modest lifestyle on his rural farm, declined to take his state pension as he resigned as a senator.

Mr Mujica, who was elegible to hold his seat until 2020, said in a letter read in the Senate chamber that he was stepping down for personal reasons. He first announced his resignation in 2016 but had postponed it.

"I'd say it's exhaustion after the long journey," Mr Mujica said.

The 83-year-old former guerrilla leader was long imprisoned before he became a politician.

While serving as president in 2010-2015, his homespun oratory, simple ways and social reforms such as the legalisation of marijuana and gay marriage made him wildly popular abroad. But critics said his administration failed to deal with problems in education, security and environmental protection - all pillars of his presidential agenda.

Mr Mujica still lives on a flower farm with his wife and drives an old VW Beetle. He said that after resigning as a lawmaker he plans to travel to Europe and attend the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of a movie that chronicles his life, directed by Emir Kusturica.

But Mujica added in his letter that he will not retire from politics.

"While my body is functioning, I can't renounce solidarity and the fight for ideas," he said.

Although Mujica has said he will not be a candidate in next year's election, there is speculation he resigned from the Senate so he can run for the presidency again. He also had denied he would run before he won the presidency in 2010.

In remarks he claimed he was unaware were being recorded, Mr Mujica in 2013 called to the then-president of Argentina, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner an "old hag".

In 2016, he said the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, was "as mad as a goat".

 



Related Uruguay mujica
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Latin America News
Overloaded boat sinks off Solomon Islands 4 dead
Overloaded boat sinks off Solomon Islands, 4 dead

12 others rescued, including children, say police  
Uruguay's former president resign as a senator
Uruguay's former president resign as a senator

Former Uruguay president shuns pension to retire to his modest flower farm
Pompeo meets UN envoy for Syria
Pompeo meets UN envoy for Syria

All parties in Syria 'need to move ahead on the political track', two men agree during meeting
Israel protests ICC calls to help Palestine victims
Israel protests ICC calls to help ‘Palestine’ victims

Last month, Hague-based tribunal called for campaign to support ‘victims of situation in Palestine’
Israel re-opens Gaza s commercial crossing
Israel re-opens Gaza’s commercial crossing

Israel closed Kerem Shalom crossing last month over the launch of arson balloons from Gaza  
Bus accident in Ecuador kills 24
Bus accident in Ecuador kills 24

The dead included an unspecified number of Venezuelans and Colombians, whose embassies were notified of the accident outside Quito, they said.
Turkey raises tariffs on US-origin products
Turkey raises tariffs on US-origin products

Products include cars, rice, some alcohol and tobacco products, cosmetic products like sun creams
Maduro announces curbs to cheap gas in Venezuela
Maduro announces curbs to cheap gas in Venezuela

The government of the economically-ravaged country has for many years heavily subsidized petrol and Maduro says this has now led to a voracious black market in oil smuggled to neighbouring countries.
Iraqi premier flies to Turkey for talks
Iraqi premier flies to Turkey for talks

Iraqi premier will meet Turkish President Erdogan during the visit
Trump signs defense spending bill
Trump signs defense spending bill

US to strengthen military 'like never ever before,' Trump says of $716B bill
Israel detain 520 Palestinians last month
Israel detain 520 Palestinians last month

Some 69 children were among those arrested by Israel last month
Iraqi court sentences ISIL militant to death
Iraqi court sentences ISIL militant to death

The militant was convicted of killing a number of police and army personnel in Nineveh province  
Maduro says would take FBI help over 'murder plot'
Maduro says would take FBI help over 'murder plot'

If US officials confirm "the offer for the FBI to investigate links in Florida with the assassination plan... I would agree for the FBI to come here," Maduro said at an event with top military leaders late on Saturday.
Iraq stops trading with Iran in dollar due to sanctions
Iraq stops trading with Iran in dollar due to sanctions

Move comes after US re-imposed first round of economic sanctions on Iran, targeting country’s banking sector
US suspends military training program for Pakistan
US suspends military training program for Pakistan

Move comes few days after Pakistan, Russia signed agreement for military officers’ training
Thousands pay farewell to 3 Palestinian martyrs
Thousands pay farewell to 3 Palestinian martyrs

More than 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since March

News

2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today
2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today

Uruguay arrests Italian wanted since 1995
Uruguay arrests Italian wanted since 1995

Ex-Gitmo inmate in Uruguay exits coma, resumes hunger strike
Ex-Gitmo inmate in Uruguay exits coma resumes hunger strike

ExxonMobil, Total start exploratory drilling off Uruguay
ExxonMobil Total start exploratory drilling off Uruguay

Venezuela to allow Uruguay to pay off $400 mln debt
Venezuela to allow Uruguay to pay off 400 mln debt

Uruguay's Mujica: Guantanamo turned inmates 'halfway into vegetables'
Uruguay's Mujica Guantanamo turned inmates 'halfway into vegetables'






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 