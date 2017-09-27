Today in History August 16

|1513
|Henry VIII of England and Emperor Maximilian defeat the French at Guinegatte, France, in the Battle of the Spurs.
|1777
|France declares a state of bankruptcy.
|1780
|American troops are badly defeated by the British at the Battle of Camden, South Carolina.
|1812
|American General William Hull surrenders Detroit without resistance to a smaller British force under General Issac Brock.
|1858
|U.S. President James Buchanan and Britain's Queen Victoria exchange messages inaugurating the first transatlantic telegraph line.
|1861
|Union and Confederate forces clash near Fredericktown and Kirkville, Missouri.
|1863
|Union General William S. Rosecrans moves his army south from Tullahoma, Tennessee to attack Confederate forces in Chattanooga.
|1896
|Gold is discovered in the Klondike of Canada's Yukon Territory, setting off the Klondike Gold Rush.
|1914
|Liege, Belgium, falls to the German army.
|1945
|Lieutenant General Jonathan Wainwright, who was taken prisoner by the Japanese on Corregidor on May 6, 1942, is released from a POW camp in Manchuria by U.S. troops.
|1965
|The Watts riots end in south-central Los Angeles after six days.
|1977
|Elvis Presley dies of a heart attack in the upstairs bedroom suite area of his Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee.
|1984
|The safe of the sunken ocean liner Andrea Doria is opened on TV after three decades, revealing cash and certificates but no other valuables.
|1986
|Sudanese rebels shoot down a Sudanese Airways plane, killing 57 people.
|1987
|Astrological alignment of sun, moon and six planets marks what believers maintain is the dawning of a New Age.
|1988
|IBM introduces artificial intelligence software.
|1990
|Iraq orders 2,500 Americans and 4,000 British nationals in Kuwait to Iraq, in the aftermath of Iraq's invasion of that country.
|2012
|In South Africa police fire on striking mine workers, killing at least 34.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
