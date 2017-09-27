Worldbulletin News

Today in History August 16
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1513   Henry VIII of England and Emperor Maximilian defeat the French at Guinegatte, France, in the Battle of the Spurs.
1777   France declares a state of bankruptcy.
1780   American troops are badly defeated by the British at the Battle of Camden, South Carolina.
1812   American General William Hull surrenders Detroit without resistance to a smaller British force under General Issac Brock.
1858   U.S. President James Buchanan and Britain's Queen Victoria exchange messages inaugurating the first transatlantic telegraph line.
1861   Union and Confederate forces clash near Fredericktown and Kirkville, Missouri.
1863   Union General William S. Rosecrans moves his army south from Tullahoma, Tennessee to attack Confederate forces in Chattanooga.
1896   Gold is discovered in the Klondike of Canada's Yukon Territory, setting off the Klondike Gold Rush.
1914   Liege, Belgium, falls to the German army.
1945   Lieutenant General Jonathan Wainwright, who was taken prisoner by the Japanese on Corregidor on May 6, 1942, is released from a POW camp in Manchuria by U.S. troops.
1965   The Watts riots end in south-central Los Angeles after six days.
1977   Elvis Presley dies of a heart attack in the upstairs bedroom suite area of his Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee.
1984   The safe of the sunken ocean liner Andrea Doria is opened on TV after three decades, revealing cash and certificates but no other valuables.
1986   Sudanese rebels shoot down a Sudanese Airways plane, killing 57 people.
1987   Astrological alignment of sun, moon and six planets marks what believers maintain is the dawning of a New Age.
1988   IBM introduces artificial intelligence software.
1990   Iraq orders 2,500 Americans and 4,000 British nationals in Kuwait to Iraq, in the aftermath of Iraq's invasion of that country.
2012   In South Africa police fire on striking mine workers, killing at least 34.


