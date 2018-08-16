Worldbulletin News

10:12, 16 August 2018 Thursday
09:45, 16 August 2018 Thursday

Overloaded boat sinks off Solomon Islands, 4 dead
12 others rescued, including children, say police  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Four people died after an overloaded boat sank off the Solomon Islands, police said Thursday.

In a statement, the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force said the boat was carrying 16 people, which is above its capacity of six, and sank off the coast of Central Province while traveling from Toa.

“The boat sank in rough seas while traveling from Toa to Burungia village in Central Province. Four people died,” said Provincial Police Commander Superintendent Patricia Leta.

She also said 12 people, including children, were rescued but did not disclose the identities of the deceased.

A police inquiry into the incident was launched, Leta added.



