5 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in eastern Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

Five PKK terrorists were “neutralized” in airstrikes in eastern Turkey, the Turkish army said Thursday.

The Turkish General Staff said in a statement that Wednesday’s airstrikes targeted a base in Adakli in the eastern Bingol province where terrorists were preparing for an attack.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people.