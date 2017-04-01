Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:23, 16 August 2018 Thursday
Turkey
10:54, 16 August 2018 Thursday

  • Share
5 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in eastern Turkey
5 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in eastern Turkey

A terror base in Bingol province targeted by Turkish army airstrikes, says General Staff

World Bulletin / News Desk

Five PKK terrorists were “neutralized” in airstrikes in eastern Turkey, the Turkish army said Thursday.

The Turkish General Staff said in a statement that Wednesday’s airstrikes targeted a base in Adakli in the eastern Bingol province where terrorists were preparing for an attack.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people.



Related Turkey PKK
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish French presidents discuss economic ties
Turkish, French presidents discuss economic ties

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Emmanuel Macron agree to have their economy ministers to meet at earliest opportunity
More than 130 irregular migrants held in Turkey
More than 130 irregular migrants held in Turkey 

Migrants held in southern Hatay, southwestern Mugla, western Aydin, Aegean Izmir provinces 
5 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in eastern Turkey
5 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in eastern Turkey

A terror base in Bingol province targeted by Turkish army airstrikes, says General Staff
Turkey warding off economic coup bid
Turkey warding off ‘economic coup’ bid

Presidential communications chief says Turkish nation will not forget those who stood with, and those who stood against it
Qatar to invest 15B in Turkey
Qatar to invest $15B in Turkey

Doha’s ambassador to Ankara reiterates his country’s support for Turkey following imposition of US sanctions
Turkey standing strong against attacks
Turkey standing strong against attacks

Binali Yildirim says Turkey, with all of its political parties, showed determined stance against attacks on economy
Turkey's Erdogan Merkel discuss developments on phone
Turkey's Erdogan, Merkel discuss developments on phone

Recep Tayyip Erdogan set to pay official visit to Germany on Sept. 28-29
Turkey got serious global support on US move
Turkey got serious global support on US move

Latest moves by the US against Turkey opened the world's eyes, says foreign minister
If Gulen extradited pastor may follow says MHP head
If Gulen extradited, pastor may follow says MHP head

Turkey's MHP head Devlet Bahceli says handover of pastor Brunson may happen if US extradites FETO terror leader to Turkey
Now is the time to buy Turkish assets
Now is the time to buy Turkish assets

Editor and publisher of Gloom, Boom & Doom Report Marc Faber
Taner Kilic released from prison
Taner Kilic released from prison

Amnesty Turkey’s chairman Taner Kılıç released from prison
Turkey vows to protect firms from 'unfair' US treatment
Turkey vows to protect firms from 'unfair' US treatment

We have doubled tariffs on 22 products coming from US, says Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan
Turkey deeply disappointed by US stance on pastor
Turkey ‘deeply disappointed’ by US stance on pastor

Presidential aide Kalin slams US authority for not taking concrete steps in Turkey’s 'rightful national security matters'
Indonesia expresses support for Turkey Erdogan
Indonesia expresses support for Turkey, Erdogan

Indonesian Council of Ulama expresses solidarity with Turkey against US economic attack
Brunson takes another refusal from Turkish court
Brunson takes another refusal from Turkish court

The court has rejected the objection of Brunson's lawyer for house arrest
Unemployment slips to 9 7 pct in May
Unemployment slips to 9.7 pct in May

Unemployment in May goes down 0.5 percentage points from the same month last year, according to official data

News

PKK terrorists in Turkey hit low of 790
PKK terrorists in Turkey hit low of 790

PKK terrorist group falling apart under pressure
PKK terrorist group falling apart under pressure

Turkish forces neutralize 'most wanted' PKK terrorist
Turkish forces neutralize 'most wanted' PKK terrorist

4 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

YPG/PKK terrorists, Syrian regime collaborate on Idlib
YPG PKK terrorists Syrian regime collaborate on Idlib

4 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey
4 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey

Germany stresses importance of Turkish economy
Germany stresses importance of Turkish economy

Turkish, French presidents discuss economic ties
Turkish French presidents discuss economic ties

Northern Cypriot people stand with Turkey
Northern Cypriot people stand with Turkey

More than 130 irregular migrants held in Turkey 
More than 130 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

US tariffs to remain even if pastor freed
US tariffs to remain even if pastor freed






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 