Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:22, 16 August 2018 Thursday
Islamophobia
11:18, 16 August 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Muslim woman owed for discrimination
Muslim woman owed for discrimination

Farah Alhajeh owed damages after job interview cancelled when she did not shake hands due to her religious beliefs

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Muslim woman will get 40,000 Swedish krona ($4,366) in damages from a company that discriminated against her faith-based choices during a job interview, a Swedish court ruled late Wednesday. 

Farah Alhajeh’s job interview in Uppsala, eastern Sweden was cancelled when she did not shake hands with the interviewer due to her religious beliefs, but instead chose to bow her head, according to a statement by Sweden’s equality ombudsman. 

Alhajeh reported her case to the ombudsman, which took it over. 

“The money was never important. That doesn’t matter at all. The important thing for me was that I was right,” Alhajeh said, according to Swedish state television SVT. 

“I hope I can give hope to other Muslims who go through the same thing and feel there’s no point in going on with it,” she added. 

“For the first time, we have a case on a handshake,” said Clas Lundstedt, the ombudsman's press spokesman. 

The company, for its part, claims that greetings other than handshakes are unacceptable. Faith-based greetings discriminate between sexes, are offensive, and can lead to workplace conflict, it claimed.

 


Related Sweden muslim woman
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Islamophobia News
Muslim woman owed for discrimination
Muslim woman owed for discrimination

Farah Alhajeh owed damages after job interview cancelled when she did not shake hands due to her religious beliefs
Muslim body slams Islamophobia within UK's Tory party
Muslim body slams Islamophobia within UK's Tory party

Muslim Council of Britain says ex-foreign secretary Johnson's 'incendiary remarks highlights underbelly of Islamophobia'
Govt must tackle Islamophobic crime says British imam
Govt must tackle Islamophobic crime, says British imam

Famed imam Mohammed Mahmoud urges government to take more action and even tackle Islamophobia within ruling party ranks
Denmark bans face veils in public
Denmark bans face veils in public

Violators will be punished with fine of up to $156
Belgian Muslim groups condemn Islamophobic attack
Belgian Muslim groups condemn Islamophobic attack

19-year-old Muslim teen on Monday suffered physical and verbal assaults
Muslim patients targeted in knife attack
Muslim patients targeted in knife attack

Man shouts Islamopohobic slurs, threatens Muslim patients with knife at small clinic in northwestern Germany
Austria to close 7 mosques expel imams
Austria to close 7 mosques, expel imams

One of the mosques belongs to the Turkish-Islamic Cultural Associations (ATIB)
350 mosques urge probe of Conservative Islamophobia
350 mosques urge probe of Conservative Islamophobia

Announcement follows similar calls made by Muslim Council of Britain and senior Conservative Party members
Home secretary denies Tory Islamophobia problem
Home secretary denies Tory Islamophobia problem

Sajid Javid hits back at letter seeking probe of Islamophobia problem, despite support from senior Tory MPs and peers
Far-right party holds anti-Islam rally in Berlin
Far-right party holds anti-Islam rally in Berlin

Board member of Alternative for Germany party criticizes German football player of Turkish origin Mesut Ozil
Ramadan Tent Project host open iftar for British public
Ramadan Tent Project host open iftar for British public

Ramadan Tent Project hosts annual event for Muslims and non-Muslims across the UK
Five things to know about the holy month of Ramadan
Five things to know about the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection, when Muslims contemplate their relationship with God, carry out compassionate sacrifices, build community and help those in need.
Toronto mayor condemns hate graffiti at Muslim school
Toronto mayor condemns hate graffiti at Muslim school

School officials thank community for outpouring of support
French manifesto on Quran 'barbarism deviance'
French manifesto on Quran 'barbarism, deviance'

Manifesto demanding change in Quran verses is 'Western version of ISIL' terrorists, says Turkish deputy premier
Muslims at Kenya college barred for wearing hijab
Muslims at Kenya college barred for wearing hijab

Issue over dress code started after new deputy principal arrived
Quebec mosque killer researched mass murderers online
Quebec mosque killer researched mass murderers online

Bissonnette feared Muslims would attack, kill his family

News

EU mobilises firefighting aid to Greece, Sweden and Latvia
EU mobilises firefighting aid to Greece Sweden and Latvia

Sweden café shooting kills 3
Sweden caf shooting kills 3

Swedish lawmaker told to leave Turkish polling station
Swedish lawmaker told to leave Turkish polling station

2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today
2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today

Swedish town allows Muslim prayer call from speakers
Swedish town allows Muslim prayer call from speakers

Sweden introduces eco-friendly aviation tax
Sweden introduces eco-friendly aviation tax

Muslim woman's hijab ripped off in an attack in London
Muslim woman's hijab ripped off in an attack in London

My story: Muslim reporter threatened in Paris metro
My story Muslim reporter threatened in Paris metro






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 