Bangladesh detains dozens in student protest crackdown

Bangladesh police said Thursday they have arrested nearly 100 people as they step up a crackdown after student protests that paralysed the capital.
Police in Dhaka said they have detained 97 people "for violence and incitement in the social media" during the demonstrations that began on July 29.
The moves have sparked fear among activists, protest leader Bin Yamin Mollah told AFP
"Everyone is in a panic," he said. "Almost all the students who have led the protests have gone into hiding."
"Many students who posted about the protests have either changed their Facebook accounts or removed their posts. Even yesterday two students were arrested for their Facebook posts. Teachers are being harassed for supporting the protests," he said.
The detentions include acclaimed photographer Shahidul Alam and actress Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed, who were held over comments made on Facebook during the protests.
Writer Pinaki Bhattacharya, a high-profile critic of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has not been seen since intelligence officers asked him to report to their headquarters on August 5, his father told AFP.
