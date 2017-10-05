Worldbulletin News

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises above 1,200 points, Turkish lira gains value against foreign currencies

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange rose by 1.36 percent, or 1,229.82 points, to open at 91,492.77 points on Thursday.

On the fourth transaction day of the week, the banking and holding sector indices climbed 1.84 percent and 1.10 percent, respectively.

While all sector indices started the day on the rise, the leasing factoring sector index posted the best performance, up 3.77 percent.

On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 90,262.95, down 3.38 percent, or 3,155.7 points, with a trade volume of 11.2 billion Turkish liras ($1.83 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate dropped to 5.7700 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Thursday, from 6.0690 at Wednesday's close. The Turkish lira gained 3.5 percent in value, driving the rate below 5.70 after the market open. 

The euro/lira exchange rate fell to 6.5790 at the open market -- from 6.8710 at the previous close -- while one British pound traded for 7.3950 Turkish liras versus 7.5990 at the previous close.

The price of Brent oil climbed to $71.08 per barrel as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Thursday, up slightly from $70.61 at the previous close  -- climbing from around $66 at the beginning of 2018.

Turkey's industrial output rose 3.2 percent in June, compared with the same month last year, the country's statistics agency announced on Thursday.



