Euro area goods exports up 3.1 pct in H1

World Bulletin / News Desk
Imports of goods in the euro area, or eurozone, in H1 rose 3.8 percent reach to €1.02 billion ($1.1 trillion), Eurostat said.
The area's international goods trade surplus stood at €100.7 billion (nearly $109 billion) during the January-June period.
H1 trade within the euro area totaled some €980.6 billion ($1.06 trillion), a 5.5 percent rise year-on-year.
Moving to all 28 EU members, in the same period exports and imports of EU28 goods rose 2.5 and 2.8 percent to reach €956.8 billion ($1.03 trillion) and €960.7 billion ($1.04 billion), respectively.
The EU28's goods trade deficit was €3.9 billion ($4.2 billion) during the first six months of 2018.
The trade of goods among the 28 EU member states reached €1.76 trillion ($1.9 trillion), up 5 percent in H1 year-on-year.
Germany was the top exporter of goods -- both in trade within the union and with the rest of the world -- with €664.8 billion ($718 billion), followed by the Netherlands with €297.9 billion ($321.7 billion) and France with €244.8 billion ($264.4 billion).
The U.S., China, Switzerland, Russia, Turkey, Norway, Japan, South Korea, India and Canada were the EU28’s top trade partners in H1.
Turkey's exports to the EU28 rose 6.7 percent to reach €38 billion ($41 billion) and its imports from the EU28 were €44.3 billion ($47.8 billion), up 7.8 percent year-on-year in H1.
Euro area goods trade surplus reaches nearly $110B, EU28 deficit at $4B, say Eurostat figures
BIST 100 rises above 1,200 points, Turkish lira gains value against foreign currencies
Use of dollar as tool of pressure will result in its refusal as means in international payments, says top Duma deputy
Excluding interest payments, central government's budget balance saw surplus of nearly $1.95B last month
Regulation enters into force on Sept. 1, says Official Gazette
Foreigners buy over 2,800 houses, marking 65.6 percent rise year-on-year, according to TurkStat
BIST 100 rises above 1,600 points, Turkish lira gains value against foreign currencies
Amazon on course to join Apple as world’s only companies worth over $1 trillion
The "informed source" in Iran's oil ministry did not give details of the discount, but sought to downplay the move as common industry practice.
Finance Minister Siluanov terms US dollar a 'risky tool' for payments in international trade
3 banks' net profits stand at $1.95 billion in first 6 months of 2018
Two discuss 'issues on common agenda' of Turkey and Iran
BIST 100 index down 1.35 pct at open with 1,300-point drop from Wednesday's close
BIST 100 climbs 0.17 pct, while Turkish lira gains value against foreign currencies