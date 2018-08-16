Turkish, French presidents discuss economic ties

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron spoke over the phone on Thursday about economic and financial ties, according to presidential sources.

The two leaders agreed to have Turkey’s Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak meet with his French counterparts at the earliest opportunity, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Erdogan and Macron also stressed that it is important to develop economic and financial ties between the two countries, as well as mutual investments.