16:29, 16 August 2018 Thursday

Germany stresses importance of Turkish economy

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish economy is of great importance for both Germany and the EU, Germany Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said Thursday, according to Turkish ministerial sources.

Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and his German counterpart Olaf Scholz spoke over the phone about the U.S. sanctions and steps taken against Turkey's economy, according to a statement from the ministry.

The two ministers have agreed to take steps to enhance economic ties.

Albayrak said that support offered to Turkey proved promising for positive relations with the EU.

The two ministers decided to meet in Berlin on Sept. 21, according to the statement.





