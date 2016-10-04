Worldbulletin News

Turkish medical students volunteer in Morocco
Turkish medical students volunteer in Morocco

Give patients health examinations, check-ups

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish medical students have volunteered in Morocco as part of a health relief campaign run by Turkey's state-run development and aid agency, TIKA. 

Sixteen volunteers gave diabetes check-ups, blood pressure monitoring, and dental examinations. 

The students have also donated medical supplies such as sterile gloves, blood pressure and blood glucose meters.

TIKA's campaign in Morocco is set to last until the end of this week, aiming to serve some 5,000 patients.



