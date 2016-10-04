Turkish medical students volunteer in Morocco

World Bulletin / News Desk
Sixteen volunteers gave diabetes check-ups, blood pressure monitoring, and dental examinations.
The students have also donated medical supplies such as sterile gloves, blood pressure and blood glucose meters.
TIKA's campaign in Morocco is set to last until the end of this week, aiming to serve some 5,000 patients.
Volunteer Turkish doctors offer surgery for thyroids, hernias, breast lumps, and gastric ulcers, among other conditions
The annual State of the Climate Report, compiled by more than 450 scientists from over 60 countries, describes worsening climate conditions worldwide in 2017, the same year that US President Donald Trump pulled out of the landmark Paris climate deal.
UN Children’s Fund attributes mounting cholera death toll to ‘ailing health system, ongoing conflict’
160-day trek to raise awareness about plight of African elephant
Muhammed Jaiteh came to Turkey in 2006 to study medicine and now aims to serve his home country
Dr. Mehmet Oz examines children who were affected by bombings
Health Department reports total of 1,040 cases nationwide, up 60 pct from same period last year
Event will be held in Mediterranean province of Antalya from Oct. 17-21
'Protecting human rights is key to responding to the Ebola outbreak,' HRW says
World Health Organization and Public Health Ministry on May 8 announced confirmed cases of Ebola in the country
Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo is a 'wake-up call,' says head of West African Health Organization