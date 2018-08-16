Worldbulletin News

23:31, 16 August 2018 Thursday
18:02, 16 August 2018 Thursday

Cameroon fully cleared of terrorist FETO
Turkey and Cameroon are aiming to boost $150M bilateral trade volume, says ambassador to Central African country

World Bulletin / News Desk

Cameroon has been totally cleared of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), a group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, said Turkey’s envoy to the Central African country on Thursday.

According to Ambassador Murat Ulku, students and teachers at schools previously affiliated with FETO are doing better after the schools were transferred to the stewardship of the Turkish Maarif Foundation, founded by the government to fulfill this purpose.  

Speaking to Anadolu Agency in Ankara, where he is attending the 10th Ambassador's Conference, Ulku said Cameroon stands by Turkey’s side in the fight against FETO and that the two countries are economic allies.  

Turkey is looking for a respectful and mutually beneficial relationship with Cameroon, the ambassador stressed, noting that two countries are aiming to boost their $150 million trade volume.  

He explained that Turkey and Cameroon are looking to establish win-win relations in a large number of fields such as textiles, food, agriculture, tourism, and infrastructure.  

"Cameroonian authorities and Turkish investors bring capital and technology together and are working together for the industrialization of Cameroon. Our goal is to create success stories in Cameroon. " 

Turkish contractors are busy building in Cameroon, citing the example of a stadium with a 50,000-seat capacity built by a Turkish firm in Douala, Cameroon’s largest city, according to Ulku.

  



