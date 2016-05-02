Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:32, 16 August 2018 Thursday
Middle East
18:09, 16 August 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Egyptian delegation in Israel to discuss Gaza ceasefire
Egyptian delegation in Israel to discuss Gaza ceasefire

During visit, delegation members meet top Israeli officials

World Bulletin / News Desk

A senior Egyptian security delegation visited Israel on Thursday for several hours to discuss ongoing efforts to hammer out a ceasefire between Palestinian resistance factions and the self-proclaimed Jewish state.

During their visit, delegation members met with several Israeli officials, according to Egypt’s flagship state daily Al-Ahram.

The visit comes amid ongoing efforts by Cairo to both reach a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza-based resistance groups and achieve reconciliation between rival Palestinian political factions.

In recent weeks, Hamas has been discussing proposals -- tabled by Egypt and the UN -- for inter-Palestinian reconciliation, a Hamas-Israel ceasefire, and humanitarian projects in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

Earlier reconciliation agreements between Fatah and Hamas, the most recent of which was signed in Cairo last October, have failed to bear fruit due to ongoing differences between the two factions.

 


Related Egypt Gaza
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Jailed Lula registers candidacy for president in Brazil
Jailed Lula registers candidacy for president in Brazil

Prospects remain slim for Lula to get on October's presidential ballot
Iraqi Supreme Court to rule on May 12 election recount
Iraqi Supreme Court to rule on May 12 election recount

Once court approves recount, incoming lawmakers can elect new parliamentary speaker  
Northern Cypriot people stand with Turkey
Northern Cypriot people stand with Turkey

TRNC minister of public works and transportation says Turkey is not alone in the face of ‘global attack’
US tariffs to remain even if pastor freed
US tariffs to remain even if pastor freed

'The tariffs that are in place on steel would not be removed with the release of pastor Brunson,' White House says
Overloaded boat sinks off Solomon Islands 4 dead
Overloaded boat sinks off Solomon Islands, 4 dead

12 others rescued, including children, say police  
Uruguay's former president resign as a senator
Uruguay's former president resign as a senator

Former Uruguay president shuns pension to retire to his modest flower farm
Pompeo meets UN envoy for Syria
Pompeo meets UN envoy for Syria

All parties in Syria 'need to move ahead on the political track', two men agree during meeting
Israel protests ICC calls to help Palestine victims
Israel protests ICC calls to help ‘Palestine’ victims

Last month, Hague-based tribunal called for campaign to support ‘victims of situation in Palestine’
Israel re-opens Gaza s commercial crossing
Israel re-opens Gaza’s commercial crossing

Israel closed Kerem Shalom crossing last month over the launch of arson balloons from Gaza  
Bus accident in Ecuador kills 24
Bus accident in Ecuador kills 24

The dead included an unspecified number of Venezuelans and Colombians, whose embassies were notified of the accident outside Quito, they said.
Turkey raises tariffs on US-origin products
Turkey raises tariffs on US-origin products

Products include cars, rice, some alcohol and tobacco products, cosmetic products like sun creams
Maduro announces curbs to cheap gas in Venezuela
Maduro announces curbs to cheap gas in Venezuela

The government of the economically-ravaged country has for many years heavily subsidized petrol and Maduro says this has now led to a voracious black market in oil smuggled to neighbouring countries.
Iraqi premier flies to Turkey for talks
Iraqi premier flies to Turkey for talks

Iraqi premier will meet Turkish President Erdogan during the visit
Trump signs defense spending bill
Trump signs defense spending bill

US to strengthen military 'like never ever before,' Trump says of $716B bill
Israel detain 520 Palestinians last month
Israel detain 520 Palestinians last month

Some 69 children were among those arrested by Israel last month
Iraqi court sentences ISIL militant to death
Iraqi court sentences ISIL militant to death

The militant was convicted of killing a number of police and army personnel in Nineveh province  

News

Israel re-opens Gaza’s commercial crossing
Israel re-opens Gaza s commercial crossing

Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation
Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation

64% of Israelis ‘dissatisfied’ with PM’s Gaza policies
64 of Israelis dissatisfied with PM s Gaza policies

 Israeli airstrike injures 18 Palestinians
Israeli airstrike injures 18 Palestinians

Israeli PM to meet officials to confer Gaza escalations
Israeli PM to meet officials to confer Gaza escalations

UN official urges Israel to allow fuel into Gaza
UN official urges Israel to allow fuel into Gaza

Egypt arrests 13 on 5th anniversary of Cairo massacre
Egypt arrests 13 on 5th anniversary of Cairo massacre

Egypt court jails Muslim Brotherhood chief for life
Egypt court jails Muslim Brotherhood chief for life

Egypt thwarts suicide attack on church
Egypt thwarts suicide attack on church

Pompeo meets Egyptian foreign minister
Pompeo meets Egyptian foreign minister

Egypt Copts commemorate Virgin Mary amid tight security
Egypt Copts commemorate Virgin Mary amid tight security

Egypt allows domestic gas into Gaza for 1st time
Egypt allows domestic gas into Gaza for 1st time






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 