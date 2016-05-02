Egyptian delegation in Israel to discuss Gaza ceasefire

World Bulletin / News Desk
During their visit, delegation members met with several Israeli officials, according to Egypt’s flagship state daily Al-Ahram.
The visit comes amid ongoing efforts by Cairo to both reach a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza-based resistance groups and achieve reconciliation between rival Palestinian political factions.
In recent weeks, Hamas has been discussing proposals -- tabled by Egypt and the UN -- for inter-Palestinian reconciliation, a Hamas-Israel ceasefire, and humanitarian projects in the blockaded Gaza Strip.
Earlier reconciliation agreements between Fatah and Hamas, the most recent of which was signed in Cairo last October, have failed to bear fruit due to ongoing differences between the two factions.
