18:13, 16 August 2018 Thursday

Ankara to stop issuing licenses for US Fast-Foods

World Bulletin / News Desk

A local municipality in the Turkish capital Ankara has decided to halt issuing new licenses for U.S. franchises after a majority of its council voted in favor of the motion.

Ankara’s Keçiören municipality has taken the unprecedented decision following the U.S.’s latest tariffs and sanctions targeting Turkey, deemed by many as an “economic war” against its NATO ally.

Under the new decision, which is effective immediately, popular U.S. franchises such as fast food giants McDonald’s and Burger Kıng, in addition to café mogul Starbucks, would be unable to open new branches in the district.

The municipality also put up billboards calling on citizens to come out in support of the national currency, which has suffered losses following recent U.S. decisions.

“We call on everyone to take concrete steps toward a national stance on the side of our government against all threats and practices aimed at creating an atmosphere of chaos and interfering in our country’s judicial process,” a statement by the municipality read.