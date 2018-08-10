Albayrak says Turkey will come out of volatility stronger

World Bulletin / News Desk
Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Thursday that Turkey fully understood and recognised all its domestic challenges and will come out of the current market volatility stronger.
In a conference call with investors, Albayrak said Turkey was now dealing with the market anomaly and has a banking sector which is healthy and strong.
The finance minister added that Turkey has no plans to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support over its currency crisis.
