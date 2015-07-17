Jailed Lula registers candidacy for president in Brazil

World Bulletin / News Desk
But the prospects for Lula to make it on to October's ballot remain slim.
Shortly after the Worker's Party registered the former president amid mass fanfare around the Supreme Electoral Court in Brasilia on Wednesday, the prosecutor general filed to invalidate his candidacy.
Lula is serving a 12-year graft sentence for accepting a bribe, and has lost an appeal of the conviction.
Brazilian law bars individuals who have been convicted of a crime upheld on appeal of running for public office.
But exceptions to the law have been made in the past, according to the BBC.
Lula has been in jail since April, following a court's decision to uphold his conviction. He does lead in some polls in which he is included.
Prospects remain slim for Lula to get on October's presidential ballot
Once court approves recount, incoming lawmakers can elect new parliamentary speaker
TRNC minister of public works and transportation says Turkey is not alone in the face of ‘global attack’
'The tariffs that are in place on steel would not be removed with the release of pastor Brunson,' White House says
Former Uruguay president shuns pension to retire to his modest flower farm
All parties in Syria 'need to move ahead on the political track', two men agree during meeting
Last month, Hague-based tribunal called for campaign to support ‘victims of situation in Palestine’
Israel closed Kerem Shalom crossing last month over the launch of arson balloons from Gaza
The dead included an unspecified number of Venezuelans and Colombians, whose embassies were notified of the accident outside Quito, they said.
Products include cars, rice, some alcohol and tobacco products, cosmetic products like sun creams
The government of the economically-ravaged country has for many years heavily subsidized petrol and Maduro says this has now led to a voracious black market in oil smuggled to neighbouring countries.
Iraqi premier will meet Turkish President Erdogan during the visit
US to strengthen military 'like never ever before,' Trump says of $716B bill
Some 69 children were among those arrested by Israel last month
The militant was convicted of killing a number of police and army personnel in Nineveh province