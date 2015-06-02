Chinese vessel caught illegally fishing

World Bulletin / News Desk
A Chinese fishing vessel has been caught fishing illegally in the territorial waters of Sierra Leone, off the West African coast.
Commodore Sallieu Kanu, the head of Sierra Leone's navy, said the boat was first intercepted on Thursday night by local fishermen after they came under attack.
“Local fishermen chased and boarded the Chinese vessel having repeatedly come under attack by illegal fishing trawlers which destroyed their nets,” he told Freetown Radio Democracy.
“Once they boarded, they were allegedly offered a bribe by the Chinese crew, which they refused. They called on the navy and our boats sprang into action and brought the vessel and crew ashore.”
This is not the first time a foreign vessel has been caught fishing illegally in Sierra Leone.
In April 2017, four fishing boats were held during a joint surveillance mission conducted by Greenpeace and Sierra Leone fishery authorities.
Two Chinese and one Korean vessel were arrested for infringements of Sierra Leone’s fishing laws, including using illegal fishing nets, and a lack of required paperwork and authorization.
At the state opening of parliament in May, Sierra Leone’s new president, Julius Maada Bio, said one of his key objectives is to create a profitable fisheries industry that will benefit the people.
“My administration will focus on improving marine resource governance and sustainable management of fisheries, reducing illegal fishing, improving the quality of marine products, and developing fishing infrastructure,” he said.
According to a World Bank report, Sierra Leone’s fishing sector employs an estimated 36,000 people.
Annually, Sierra Leone is losing an estimated $50 million to illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, added the report.
With his candidacy, a legal battle that will characterize the most uncertain elections in Brazil’s history has begun
Assistant Secretary of Defense Randall Schriver says the move would affect U.S.-Philippine interoperability
Prospects remain slim for Lula to get on October's presidential ballot
Once court approves recount, incoming lawmakers can elect new parliamentary speaker
TRNC minister of public works and transportation says Turkey is not alone in the face of ‘global attack’
'The tariffs that are in place on steel would not be removed with the release of pastor Brunson,' White House says
Former Uruguay president shuns pension to retire to his modest flower farm
All parties in Syria 'need to move ahead on the political track', two men agree during meeting
Last month, Hague-based tribunal called for campaign to support ‘victims of situation in Palestine’
Israel closed Kerem Shalom crossing last month over the launch of arson balloons from Gaza
The dead included an unspecified number of Venezuelans and Colombians, whose embassies were notified of the accident outside Quito, they said.
Products include cars, rice, some alcohol and tobacco products, cosmetic products like sun creams
The government of the economically-ravaged country has for many years heavily subsidized petrol and Maduro says this has now led to a voracious black market in oil smuggled to neighbouring countries.
Iraqi premier will meet Turkish President Erdogan during the visit
US to strengthen military 'like never ever before,' Trump says of $716B bill