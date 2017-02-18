09:25, 17 August 2018 Friday

Press agenda on August 17

TURKEY

KONYA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to visit Konya together with Turkish ambassadors after Thursday conclusion of 10th Turkish Ambassadors’ Conference.

ANKARA - 19th anniversary of 1999 Marmara earthquake, which took some 17,000 lives.

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to announce Consumer Confidence Index for August.

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to reveal Turkey's net international investment position (NIIP) for June and the second quarter

ANKARA - Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) to announce data on established and liquidated companies.

U.K.

LONDON - British government to announce new aid package for civilians in Syria.

SPAIN

BARCELONA - Ceremony marking first anniversary of Barcelona attack to honor its victims with the attendance of King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

PALESTINE

JERUSALEM / GAZA CITY - Following developments related to Hamas-Israel ceasefire.

ISRAEL

TEL AVIV - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be questioned by investigators over corruption allegations.

LEBANON / JORDAN

BEIRUT / AMMAN - Repatriation process continues for Syrian refugees in Lebanon and Jordan.

IRAQ

BASRA - Following ongoing demonstrations in southern Iraq against unemployment, corruption.

BAGHDAD - Leading political parties discuss outlines of Iraq’s incoming government.

SYRIA

IDLIB - Assad regime, allies tighten noose around Idlib, Syria’s last opposition stronghold.

IRAN

TEHRAN - Iran prepares to host trilateral Syria talks (Turkey/Russia/Iran) early next month.​

PAKISTAN

ISLAMABAD - Prime ministry election to be held in the National Assembly between Imran Khan, candidate of largest party, and Shahbaz Sharif, opposition bloc candidate.

INDIA

NEW DELHI - Monitoring developments after devastating floods and landslides in the southern state of Kerala as death toll tops 100.