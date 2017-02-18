Worldbulletin News

11:54, 17 August 2018 Friday
Media
09:25, 17 August 2018 Friday

Press agenda on August 17
Press agenda on August 17

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, August 17, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

KONYA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to visit Konya together with Turkish ambassadors after Thursday conclusion of 10th Turkish Ambassadors’ Conference.

ANKARA - 19th anniversary of 1999 Marmara earthquake, which took some 17,000 lives.

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to announce Consumer Confidence Index for August.

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to reveal Turkey's net international investment position (NIIP) for June and the second quarter

ANKARA - Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) to announce data on established and liquidated companies.

 

U.K.

LONDON - British government to announce new aid package for civilians in Syria.

 

SPAIN

BARCELONA - Ceremony marking first anniversary of Barcelona attack to honor its victims with the attendance of King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

 

PALESTINE

JERUSALEM / GAZA CITY - Following developments related to Hamas-Israel ceasefire.

 

ISRAEL

TEL AVIV - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be questioned by investigators over corruption allegations.

 

LEBANON / JORDAN

BEIRUT / AMMAN - Repatriation process continues for Syrian refugees in Lebanon and Jordan.

 

IRAQ

BASRA - Following ongoing demonstrations in southern Iraq against unemployment, corruption.

BAGHDAD - Leading political parties discuss outlines of Iraq’s incoming government.

 

SYRIA

IDLIB - Assad regime, allies tighten noose around Idlib, Syria’s last opposition stronghold.

 

IRAN

TEHRAN - Iran prepares to host trilateral Syria talks (Turkey/Russia/Iran) early next month.​

 

PAKISTAN

ISLAMABAD - Prime ministry election to be held in the National Assembly between Imran Khan, candidate of largest party, and Shahbaz Sharif, opposition bloc candidate.

 

INDIA

NEW DELHI - Monitoring developments after devastating floods and landslides in the southern state of Kerala as death toll tops 100.

 



