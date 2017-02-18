Press agenda on August 17

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
KONYA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to visit Konya together with Turkish ambassadors after Thursday conclusion of 10th Turkish Ambassadors’ Conference.
ANKARA - 19th anniversary of 1999 Marmara earthquake, which took some 17,000 lives.
ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to announce Consumer Confidence Index for August.
ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to reveal Turkey's net international investment position (NIIP) for June and the second quarter
ANKARA - Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) to announce data on established and liquidated companies.
U.K.
LONDON - British government to announce new aid package for civilians in Syria.
SPAIN
BARCELONA - Ceremony marking first anniversary of Barcelona attack to honor its victims with the attendance of King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
PALESTINE
JERUSALEM / GAZA CITY - Following developments related to Hamas-Israel ceasefire.
ISRAEL
TEL AVIV - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be questioned by investigators over corruption allegations.
LEBANON / JORDAN
BEIRUT / AMMAN - Repatriation process continues for Syrian refugees in Lebanon and Jordan.
IRAQ
BASRA - Following ongoing demonstrations in southern Iraq against unemployment, corruption.
BAGHDAD - Leading political parties discuss outlines of Iraq’s incoming government.
SYRIA
IDLIB - Assad regime, allies tighten noose around Idlib, Syria’s last opposition stronghold.
IRAN
TEHRAN - Iran prepares to host trilateral Syria talks (Turkey/Russia/Iran) early next month.
PAKISTAN
ISLAMABAD - Prime ministry election to be held in the National Assembly between Imran Khan, candidate of largest party, and Shahbaz Sharif, opposition bloc candidate.
INDIA
NEW DELHI - Monitoring developments after devastating floods and landslides in the southern state of Kerala as death toll tops 100.
