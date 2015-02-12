Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey's stock exchange fell by 0.62 percent, or 540.97 points, to open at 86,602.24 points on Friday.
The BIST banking and holding sector indices dropped 0.50 percent and 0.03 percent, respectively.
Among all sector indices, the leasing and factoring sector index posted the highest increase, up 1.32 percent, while the wood, paper, and printing sector index saw the biggest drop, losing 2.60 percent.
On Thursday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 87,143.21, down 3.46 percent, or 3,119.74 points, with a trade volume of 8.4 billion Turkish liras ($1.45 billion).
The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange increased to 5.7550 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Friday, from 5.7190 at Thursday's close.
The euro/lira exchange rate rose to 6.5490 by market open -- from 6.5270 at the previous close -- and one British pound traded for 7.3200 Turkish liras versus 7.2350 at the previous close.
The price of Brent oil rose slightly to $71.47 per barrel as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Friday, compared to $71.43 on Thursday.
