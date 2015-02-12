Worldbulletin News

Today's News
11:54, 17 August 2018 Friday
Economy
10:42, 17 August 2018 Friday

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 index drops over 0.62 points

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange fell by 0.62 percent, or 540.97 points, to open at 86,602.24 points on Friday.

The BIST banking and holding sector indices dropped 0.50 percent and 0.03 percent, respectively.

Among all sector indices, the leasing and factoring sector index posted the highest increase, up 1.32 percent, while the wood, paper, and printing sector index saw the biggest drop, losing 2.60 percent.

On Thursday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 87,143.21, down 3.46 percent, or 3,119.74 points, with a trade volume of 8.4 billion Turkish liras ($1.45 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange increased to 5.7550 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Friday, from 5.7190 at Thursday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate rose to 6.5490 by market open -- from 6.5270 at the previous close -- and one British pound traded for 7.3200 Turkish liras versus 7.2350 at the previous close.

The price of Brent oil rose slightly to $71.47 per barrel as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Friday, compared to $71.43 on Thursday.



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

