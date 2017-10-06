Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
11:44, 17 August 2018 Friday
Turkey
Update: 10:53, 17 August 2018 Friday

  • Share
New company launches up nearly 31 pct in July
New company launches up nearly 31 pct in July

Nearly 6,800 new companies formed in July, says major business body

World Bulletin / News Desk

The number of newly established companies in Turkey surged 30.8 percent in July compared to the same month last year, the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) announced Friday.

The organization said some 6,797 new companies were formed in the month, compared to 5,195 businesses starting in July 2017.

July figures showed that the top three fields of operation among new companies were wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing, and construction.

According to the TOBB report, the number of companies which went out of business fell 16.3 percent from the same month a year earlier to stand at 912 companies in July.

A total of 1,242 foreign-partnered or foreign-funded new companies launched in the month.

In the first seven months of the year, 53,055 new companies started doing business in Turkey -- an annual increase of almost 28 percent, according to the TOBB.



Related stock Turkey
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish finance min addressed foreign investors
Turkish finance min. addressed foreign investors

Turkey not in talks with IMF, will continue to ensure funding from international markets, says Berat Albayrak
New company launches up nearly 31 pct in July
New company launches up nearly 31 pct in July

Nearly 6,800 new companies formed in July, says major business body
Albayrak says Turkey will come out of volatility stronger
Albayrak says Turkey will come out of volatility stronger

Turkey has no plans to go to the IMF for support over its currency crisis, Finance Minister Albayrak says
Ankara to stop issuing licenses for US Fast-Foods
Ankara to stop issuing licenses for US Fast-Foods

Under the new decision, popular U.S. franchises such as fast food giants McDonald’s and Burger Kıng, in addition to café mogul Starbucks, would be unable to open new branches in the district
Turkish French presidents discuss economic ties
Turkish, French presidents discuss economic ties

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Emmanuel Macron agree to have their economy ministers to meet at earliest opportunity
More than 130 irregular migrants held in Turkey
More than 130 irregular migrants held in Turkey 

Migrants held in southern Hatay, southwestern Mugla, western Aydin, Aegean Izmir provinces 
5 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in eastern Turkey
5 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in eastern Turkey

A terror base in Bingol province targeted by Turkish army airstrikes, says General Staff
Turkey warding off economic coup bid
Turkey warding off ‘economic coup’ bid

Presidential communications chief says Turkish nation will not forget those who stood with, and those who stood against it
Qatar to invest 15B in Turkey
Qatar to invest $15B in Turkey

Doha’s ambassador to Ankara reiterates his country’s support for Turkey following imposition of US sanctions
Turkey standing strong against attacks
Turkey standing strong against attacks

Binali Yildirim says Turkey, with all of its political parties, showed determined stance against attacks on economy
Turkey's Erdogan Merkel discuss developments on phone
Turkey's Erdogan, Merkel discuss developments on phone

Recep Tayyip Erdogan set to pay official visit to Germany on Sept. 28-29
Turkey got serious global support on US move
Turkey got serious global support on US move

Latest moves by the US against Turkey opened the world's eyes, says foreign minister
If Gulen extradited pastor may follow says MHP head
If Gulen extradited, pastor may follow says MHP head

Turkey's MHP head Devlet Bahceli says handover of pastor Brunson may happen if US extradites FETO terror leader to Turkey
Now is the time to buy Turkish assets
Now is the time to buy Turkish assets

Editor and publisher of Gloom, Boom & Doom Report Marc Faber
Taner Kilic released from prison
Taner Kilic released from prison

Amnesty Turkey’s chairman Taner Kılıç released from prison
Turkey vows to protect firms from 'unfair' US treatment
Turkey vows to protect firms from 'unfair' US treatment

We have doubled tariffs on 22 products coming from US, says Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan

News




Consumer confidence index down in August
Consumer confidence index down in August

Albayrak says Turkey will come out of volatility stronger
Albayrak says Turkey will come out of volatility stronger

Ankara to stop issuing licenses for US Fast-Foods
Ankara to stop issuing licenses for US Fast-Foods

European stock markets down at open
European stock markets down at open

Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at opening session
Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at opening session

Stock markets diverge before Trump-Juncker trade talks
Stock markets diverge before Trump-Juncker trade talks

Asian markets down as trade fears linger
Asian markets down as trade fears linger

European stocks markets recover
European stocks markets recover

European stocks stall as 'contentious' G7 summit looms
European stocks stall as 'contentious' G7 summit looms






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 