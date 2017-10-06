Update: 11:14, 17 August 2018 Friday

Consumer confidence index down in August

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish consumers' confidence in the country's economy dropped in August, down 6.5 percent, month-on-month, Turkey's statistical authority said on Friday.

The consumer confidence index stands at 68.3 this month, versus 73.1 in July.

The index value is calculated through a collaboration between TurkStat and the Central Bank by measuring consumers' tendencies.

Last month, the consumer confidence index rose 4 percent from 70.3 in June. Since the beginning of this year, the index value has hovered between 73.1 and 68.3 -- the highest in July and the lowest this month.