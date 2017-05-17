Israeli court extends detention of 3 Palestinian women

World Bulletin / News Desk
An Israeli military court in the city of Ashkelon on Thursday extended the detention of three Palestinian women, including Lami Khater, a prominent journalist.
The Palestinian Prisoners' Society, an NGO, said in a subsequent statement that, along with Khater, the court had also extended the detention of two other women -- Sonia Hamouri and Saida Badr -- for eight days.
Firas al-Sabah, a lawyer for the NGO, said that Khater had faced “intimidation” by the Israeli authorities, who, he said, “had threatened to arrest people she knew if she didn’t confess to the charges against her”.
According to the lawyer, the journalist is being investigated for “suspected membership in a banned group”.
A mother of five, Khater is a Palestinian activist who has written articles for a number of major Palestinian publications.
According to Palestinian figures, more than 6,400 Palestinians are currently being held in detention facilities throughout Israel.
With his candidacy, a legal battle that will characterize the most uncertain elections in Brazil’s history has begun
Assistant Secretary of Defense Randall Schriver says the move would affect U.S.-Philippine interoperability
Prospects remain slim for Lula to get on October's presidential ballot
Once court approves recount, incoming lawmakers can elect new parliamentary speaker
TRNC minister of public works and transportation says Turkey is not alone in the face of ‘global attack’
'The tariffs that are in place on steel would not be removed with the release of pastor Brunson,' White House says
Former Uruguay president shuns pension to retire to his modest flower farm
All parties in Syria 'need to move ahead on the political track', two men agree during meeting
Last month, Hague-based tribunal called for campaign to support ‘victims of situation in Palestine’
Israel closed Kerem Shalom crossing last month over the launch of arson balloons from Gaza
The dead included an unspecified number of Venezuelans and Colombians, whose embassies were notified of the accident outside Quito, they said.
Products include cars, rice, some alcohol and tobacco products, cosmetic products like sun creams
The government of the economically-ravaged country has for many years heavily subsidized petrol and Maduro says this has now led to a voracious black market in oil smuggled to neighbouring countries.
Iraqi premier will meet Turkish President Erdogan during the visit
US to strengthen military 'like never ever before,' Trump says of $716B bill