Update: 11:41, 17 August 2018 Friday

Turkish finance min. addressed foreign investors

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak held a teleconference with around 6,100 international investors on Thursday.

"We are not in talks with the International Monetary Fund. We will continue to ensure funding from international markets," a statement by his office quoted him telling the teleconference.

Albayrak said the government aimed at making Turkey an investment center in the region.

"We are aware of recent fluctuations, challenges. We know our country's potential. We will emerge stronger with steps we will take," Albayrak said.

He said reducing inflation is Turkey's main priority.

"Monetary policy alone is not enough to fight inflation, we will back Central Bank with fiscal policies," Albayrak added.

"We have no second thoughts on fiscal discipline, and the government will prioritize structural reforms," he stated.