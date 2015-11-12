Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:27, 17 August 2018 Friday
Palestine
Update: 11:52, 17 August 2018 Friday

  • Share
Palestinian delegation sets out from Gaza for Egypt
Palestinian delegation sets out from Gaza for Egypt

Speculation mounts about possible Egypt-brokered ceasefire between Israel, Hamas

World Bulletin / News Desk

A delegation of Palestinian resistance factions set out for Cairo from the blockaded Gaza Strip on Thursday for talks with Egyptian officials about the prospects for de-escalation with Israel.

“A delegation from Hamas and other Palestinian resistance factions passed into Egyptian territory today through the Rafah border crossing,” Gaza’s border authority said in a statement.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a security source at the crossing told Anadolu Agency that the delegation included representatives from Hamas; the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP); the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP); the Palestinian Popular Struggle Front; and the PFLP General Command.

Since Tuesday, leading Hamas members have been holding meetings in Egypt with other Palestinian resistance factions to discuss a possible ceasefire with Israel and prospects for inter-Palestinian reconciliation.

Earlier Thursday, a senior Egyptian security delegation visited Israel for several hours to discuss ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire between Gaza-based resistance factions and the self-proclaimed Jewish state.
The visit comes amid ongoing efforts by Cairo to both reach a Hamas-Israel ceasefire and achieve reconciliation between Hamas and rival Palestinian faction Fatah.

In recent weeks, Hamas has been mulling proposals -- tabled by Egypt and the UN -- for inter-Palestinian reconciliation, a Hamas-Israel truce, and humanitarian projects in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

Earlier Hamas-Fatah reconciliation agreements, the most recent of which was signed last October, have failed to bear fruit due to ongoing differences between the two factions.



Related Egypt Gaza Palestine
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Palestine News
Trump blames DC government in canceling military parade
Trump blames DC government in canceling military parade

President says local politicians 'know a windfall when they see it;' asked for 'ridiculously high' sum
US growing isolated in international system under Trump
US growing isolated in international system under Trump

Credibility of US government with a president as 'erratic' as Trump is greatly diminished, says expert  
Trump military parades estimate soars to 92M
Trump military parades estimate soars to $92M

Estimate skyrocket to $80 million more than initially thought
US senator Turkish envoy meet in Washington
US senator, Turkish envoy meet in Washington

Pastor Andrew Brunson, others issues discussed during 'productive meeting', says Senator Graham
Palestinian delegation sets out from Gaza for Egypt
Palestinian delegation sets out from Gaza for Egypt

Speculation mounts about possible Egypt-brokered ceasefire between Israel, Hamas
Lula pulls the strings of Brazilian politics from jail
Lula pulls the strings of Brazilian politics from jail

With his candidacy, a legal battle that will characterize the most uncertain elections in Brazil’s history has begun
US warns Manila not to buy Russian military equipment
US warns Manila not to buy Russian military equipment

Assistant Secretary of Defense Randall Schriver says the move would affect U.S.-Philippine interoperability
Jailed Lula registers candidacy for president in Brazil
Jailed Lula registers candidacy for president in Brazil

Prospects remain slim for Lula to get on October's presidential ballot
Iraqi Supreme Court to rule on May 12 election recount
Iraqi Supreme Court to rule on May 12 election recount

Once court approves recount, incoming lawmakers can elect new parliamentary speaker  
Northern Cypriot people stand with Turkey
Northern Cypriot people stand with Turkey

TRNC minister of public works and transportation says Turkey is not alone in the face of ‘global attack’
US tariffs to remain even if pastor freed
US tariffs to remain even if pastor freed

'The tariffs that are in place on steel would not be removed with the release of pastor Brunson,' White House says
Overloaded boat sinks off Solomon Islands 4 dead
Overloaded boat sinks off Solomon Islands, 4 dead

12 others rescued, including children, say police  
Uruguay's former president resign as a senator
Uruguay's former president resign as a senator

Former Uruguay president shuns pension to retire to his modest flower farm
Pompeo meets UN envoy for Syria
Pompeo meets UN envoy for Syria

All parties in Syria 'need to move ahead on the political track', two men agree during meeting
Israel protests ICC calls to help Palestine victims
Israel protests ICC calls to help ‘Palestine’ victims

Last month, Hague-based tribunal called for campaign to support ‘victims of situation in Palestine’
Israel re-opens Gaza s commercial crossing
Israel re-opens Gaza’s commercial crossing

Israel closed Kerem Shalom crossing last month over the launch of arson balloons from Gaza  

News

Egyptian delegation in Israel to discuss Gaza ceasefire
Egyptian delegation in Israel to discuss Gaza ceasefire

Egypt arrests 13 on 5th anniversary of Cairo massacre
Egypt arrests 13 on 5th anniversary of Cairo massacre

Egypt court jails Muslim Brotherhood chief for life
Egypt court jails Muslim Brotherhood chief for life

Egypt thwarts suicide attack on church
Egypt thwarts suicide attack on church

Pompeo meets Egyptian foreign minister
Pompeo meets Egyptian foreign minister

Egypt Copts commemorate Virgin Mary amid tight security
Egypt Copts commemorate Virgin Mary amid tight security

Israel re-opens Gaza’s commercial crossing
Israel re-opens Gaza s commercial crossing

Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation
Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation

64% of Israelis ‘dissatisfied’ with PM’s Gaza policies
64 of Israelis dissatisfied with PM s Gaza policies

 Israeli airstrike injures 18 Palestinians
Israeli airstrike injures 18 Palestinians

Israeli PM to meet officials to confer Gaza escalations
Israeli PM to meet officials to confer Gaza escalations

Israel protests ICC calls to help ‘Palestine’ victims
Israel protests ICC calls to help Palestine victims

Israeli army storms Palestinian school in West Bank
Israeli army storms Palestinian school in West Bank

Israel detain 520 Palestinians last month
Israel detain 520 Palestinians last month

Colombia recognizes Palestine as sovereign state
Colombia recognizes Palestine as sovereign state

Israeli airstrikes kill 2 Palestinians in Gaza Strip
Israeli airstrikes kill 2 Palestinians in Gaza Strip

Palestine's Abbas in Amman for talks with King Abdullah
Palestine's Abbas in Amman for talks with King Abdullah






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 