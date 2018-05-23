Turkey: Over 100 kg of heroin seized

World Bulletin / News Desk
More than 100 kilograms of heroin were seized during anti-narcotics operations in southeastern Turkey, a police source said Thursday.
In an operation in Edremit district of Van province, anti-narcotics teams seized 104 kilograms and 735 grams of heroin in packs in a truck, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media.
The truck driver was arrested over drug-related offenses.
