Update: 13:09, 17 August 2018 Friday

Turkey takes over Albania's first private university

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's Maarif Foundation (TMV) on Thursday took over University of New York Tirana and its sister institutions.

Founded in 2002 in the capital, University of New York Tirana was Albania's first private university.

The university also offers kindergarten, primary school and junior high school. It currently has a total of 1,020 students.

The university operates in partnership with New York State University and offer their students double degree.

The Maarif Foundation was established in 2016 as the state agency for Turkish schools abroad.