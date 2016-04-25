Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:26, 17 August 2018 Friday
Africa
Update: 14:32, 17 August 2018 Friday

  • Share
Sudan, Ethiopia to deploy joint force along border
Sudan, Ethiopia to deploy joint force along border

Force to be tasked with combating terrorism, rebel activity, illegal migration and human trafficking

World Bulletin / News Desk

Sudan and Ethiopia agreed to deploy a joint force along their common border during a Thursday meeting held in capital Khartoum attended by the military chiefs-of-staff of both countries.

Sudanese Military Chief-of-Staff Kamal Abdul-Maarouf told reporters after the meeting that the joint force would be tasked with “fighting terrorism, preventing rebel groups from crossing the border and combating illegal migration and human trafficking”.

His Ethiopian counterpart, Seare Mekonen, for his part, said that stepped-up coordination along the shared border would contribute to regional peace and security.

“These troops will bolster border security and help stabilize the entire region,” he said.

In recent years, the Sudan-Ethiopia border has seen sporadic skirmishes involving rebel groups, human traffickers and local security forces.

Parts of the border have yet to be officially demarcated, although a joint demarcation committee was given the task in 2015.



Related Sudan Ethiopia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Trump blames DC government in canceling military parade
Trump blames DC government in canceling military parade

President says local politicians 'know a windfall when they see it;' asked for 'ridiculously high' sum
US growing isolated in international system under Trump
US growing isolated in international system under Trump

Credibility of US government with a president as 'erratic' as Trump is greatly diminished, says expert  
Trump military parades estimate soars to 92M
Trump military parades estimate soars to $92M

Estimate skyrocket to $80 million more than initially thought
US senator Turkish envoy meet in Washington
US senator, Turkish envoy meet in Washington

Pastor Andrew Brunson, others issues discussed during 'productive meeting', says Senator Graham
Palestinian delegation sets out from Gaza for Egypt
Palestinian delegation sets out from Gaza for Egypt

Speculation mounts about possible Egypt-brokered ceasefire between Israel, Hamas
Lula pulls the strings of Brazilian politics from jail
Lula pulls the strings of Brazilian politics from jail

With his candidacy, a legal battle that will characterize the most uncertain elections in Brazil’s history has begun
US warns Manila not to buy Russian military equipment
US warns Manila not to buy Russian military equipment

Assistant Secretary of Defense Randall Schriver says the move would affect U.S.-Philippine interoperability
Jailed Lula registers candidacy for president in Brazil
Jailed Lula registers candidacy for president in Brazil

Prospects remain slim for Lula to get on October's presidential ballot
Iraqi Supreme Court to rule on May 12 election recount
Iraqi Supreme Court to rule on May 12 election recount

Once court approves recount, incoming lawmakers can elect new parliamentary speaker  
Northern Cypriot people stand with Turkey
Northern Cypriot people stand with Turkey

TRNC minister of public works and transportation says Turkey is not alone in the face of ‘global attack’
US tariffs to remain even if pastor freed
US tariffs to remain even if pastor freed

'The tariffs that are in place on steel would not be removed with the release of pastor Brunson,' White House says
Overloaded boat sinks off Solomon Islands 4 dead
Overloaded boat sinks off Solomon Islands, 4 dead

12 others rescued, including children, say police  
Uruguay's former president resign as a senator
Uruguay's former president resign as a senator

Former Uruguay president shuns pension to retire to his modest flower farm
Pompeo meets UN envoy for Syria
Pompeo meets UN envoy for Syria

All parties in Syria 'need to move ahead on the political track', two men agree during meeting
Israel protests ICC calls to help Palestine victims
Israel protests ICC calls to help ‘Palestine’ victims

Last month, Hague-based tribunal called for campaign to support ‘victims of situation in Palestine’
Israel re-opens Gaza s commercial crossing
Israel re-opens Gaza’s commercial crossing

Israel closed Kerem Shalom crossing last month over the launch of arson balloons from Gaza  

News

Ethiopian opposition activist returns home
Ethiopian opposition activist returns home

Eritrean plane lands in Ethiopia after 25-year hiatus
Eritrean plane lands in Ethiopia after 25-year hiatus

Ethiopia clarifies remarks of premier on UAE shiekh
Ethiopia clarifies remarks of premier on UAE shiekh

Ethiopian PM calls for unity in Washington diaspora
Ethiopian PM calls for unity in Washington diaspora

Ethiopia: Head engineer of $4.8B dam project found dead
Ethiopia Head engineer of 4 8B dam project found dead

UAE hails ‘historical’ Ethiopia-Eritrea peace deal
UAE hails historical Ethiopia-Eritrea peace deal

Turkish floating plant starts power supply to Sudan
Turkish floating plant starts power supply to Sudan

Sudan complains Egyptian TV show ties it to terrorism
Sudan complains Egyptian TV show ties it to terrorism

Sudan to grant Ethiopia stake in strategic Red Sea port
Sudan to grant Ethiopia stake in strategic Red Sea port

Sudan amnesty suggests Bashir presidential run in 2020
Sudan amnesty suggests Bashir presidential run in 2020

Turkey to grant 150 scholarships to Sudanese students
Turkey to grant 150 scholarships to Sudanese students

Talks in Sudan over controversial Nile dam fail
Talks in Sudan over controversial Nile dam fail






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 