Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:26, 17 August 2018 Friday
Turkey
14:37, 17 August 2018 Friday

  • Share
Foreign investors back Turkey's economy
Foreign investors back Turkey's economy

Speculative attacks on Turkey's economy and currency have no intrinsic basis, says head of Foreign Businessmen's Platform

World Bulletin / News Desk

Foreign businesspeople have vowed to continue supporting the Turkish economy in every field, according to Gassan Hitto, the head of Turkey's Foreign Businessmen's Platform.

Hitto told reporters on Friday that the speculative attacks on the Turkish economy and national currency have no intrinsic basis and happened due to external intervention.

"This is an economic war of those who couldn’t stomach a stronger Turkey in the global economy," he added.

Hitto urged all businesspeople in Turkey and abroad not to pay heed to unfounded reports on the country’s economic health but instead to support the economy.

Hitto said that they believe Turkey will overcome its problems.

"Turkey has a strong potential due to its substructure, youthful population, and geopolitical position," he noted.

He added that this potential enables Turkey to turn a crisis into an opportunity.

“We’re in the same boat as Turkey, its instability benefits no one. Turkey’s security is not only the security of Turkish citizens, but also the region’s security,” he said.

 



Related Turkey economy
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey says will respond if US imposes more sanctions
Turkey says will respond if US imposes more sanctions

A Turkish court on Friday turned down another appeal to free the pastor in the third such rejection, his lawyer said. 
Turkish lira should return to fair value
Turkish lira should return to fair value

"At this point, lira is sentiment driven in the market, it is not fundamentally driven," Inst. of Int. Finance expert says
More than 250 irregular migrants held in Turkey
More than 250 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Migrants held in Canakkale, Adana, Edirne provinces
Turkish court rejects another appeal to free US pastor
Turkish court rejects another appeal to free US pastor

A Turkish court on Friday rejected another appeal to free US pastor Andrew Brunson, whose detention has sparked a major crisis in ties between Turkey and the United States, his lawyer said. 
Turkey unveils new support package for industry
Turkey unveils new support package for industry

Package to back SMEs, entrepreneurs, and industrialists
Foreign investors back Turkey's economy
Foreign investors back Turkey's economy

Speculative attacks on Turkey's economy and currency have no intrinsic basis, says head of Foreign Businessmen's Platform
Turkey takes over Albania's first private university
Turkey takes over Albania's first private university

Maarif Foundation takes over New York Tirana University and sister institutions hosting more than 1,000 students
Turkey Over 100 kg of heroin seized
Turkey: Over 100 kg of heroin seized

Anti-narcotics operation carried out in Van province
Turkish finance min addressed foreign investors
Turkish finance min. addressed foreign investors

Turkey not in talks with IMF, will continue to ensure funding from international markets, says Berat Albayrak
New company launches up nearly 31 pct in July
New company launches up nearly 31 pct in July

Nearly 6,800 new companies formed in July, says major business body
Albayrak says Turkey will come out of volatility stronger
Albayrak says Turkey will come out of volatility stronger

Turkey has no plans to go to the IMF for support over its currency crisis, Finance Minister Albayrak says
Ankara to stop issuing licenses for US Fast-Foods
Ankara to stop issuing licenses for US Fast-Foods

Under the new decision, popular U.S. franchises such as fast food giants McDonald’s and Burger Kıng, in addition to café mogul Starbucks, would be unable to open new branches in the district
Turkish French presidents discuss economic ties
Turkish, French presidents discuss economic ties

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Emmanuel Macron agree to have their economy ministers to meet at earliest opportunity
More than 130 irregular migrants held in Turkey
More than 130 irregular migrants held in Turkey 

Migrants held in southern Hatay, southwestern Mugla, western Aydin, Aegean Izmir provinces 
5 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in eastern Turkey
5 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in eastern Turkey

A terror base in Bingol province targeted by Turkish army airstrikes, says General Staff
Turkey warding off economic coup bid
Turkey warding off ‘economic coup’ bid

Presidential communications chief says Turkish nation will not forget those who stood with, and those who stood against it

News

New world currency will topple dollar
New world currency will topple dollar

Turkey's budget records $237 million surplus in July
Turkey's budget records 237 million surplus in July

Azerbaijan voices confidence in Turkey's economy
Azerbaijan voices confidence in Turkey's economy

Turkey unveils new economic prospective
Turkey unveils new economic prospective

Turkish credit rating agency to be objective
Turkish credit rating agency to be objective

Incentive system to cut current account deficit
Incentive system to cut current account deficit

Turkey says will respond if US imposes more sanctions
Turkey says will respond if US imposes more sanctions

More than 250 irregular migrants held in Turkey
More than 250 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Turkish court rejects another appeal to free US pastor
Turkish court rejects another appeal to free US pastor

Turkey unveils new support package for industry
Turkey unveils new support package for industry

Turkey takes over Albania's first private university
Turkey takes over Albania's first private university

Turkey: Over 100 kg of heroin seized
Turkey Over 100 kg of heroin seized






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 