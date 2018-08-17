Foreign investors back Turkey's economy

World Bulletin / News Desk

Foreign businesspeople have vowed to continue supporting the Turkish economy in every field, according to Gassan Hitto, the head of Turkey's Foreign Businessmen's Platform.

Hitto told reporters on Friday that the speculative attacks on the Turkish economy and national currency have no intrinsic basis and happened due to external intervention.

"This is an economic war of those who couldn’t stomach a stronger Turkey in the global economy," he added.

Hitto urged all businesspeople in Turkey and abroad not to pay heed to unfounded reports on the country’s economic health but instead to support the economy.

Hitto said that they believe Turkey will overcome its problems.

"Turkey has a strong potential due to its substructure, youthful population, and geopolitical position," he noted.

He added that this potential enables Turkey to turn a crisis into an opportunity.

“We’re in the same boat as Turkey, its instability benefits no one. Turkey’s security is not only the security of Turkish citizens, but also the region’s security,” he said.