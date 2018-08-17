Foreign investors back Turkey's economy

World Bulletin / News Desk
Hitto told reporters on Friday that the speculative attacks on the Turkish economy and national currency have no intrinsic basis and happened due to external intervention.
"This is an economic war of those who couldn’t stomach a stronger Turkey in the global economy," he added.
Hitto urged all businesspeople in Turkey and abroad not to pay heed to unfounded reports on the country’s economic health but instead to support the economy.
Hitto said that they believe Turkey will overcome its problems.
"Turkey has a strong potential due to its substructure, youthful population, and geopolitical position," he noted.
He added that this potential enables Turkey to turn a crisis into an opportunity.
“We’re in the same boat as Turkey, its instability benefits no one. Turkey’s security is not only the security of Turkish citizens, but also the region’s security,” he said.
A Turkish court on Friday turned down another appeal to free the pastor in the third such rejection, his lawyer said.
"At this point, lira is sentiment driven in the market, it is not fundamentally driven," Inst. of Int. Finance expert says
A Turkish court on Friday rejected another appeal to free US pastor Andrew Brunson, whose detention has sparked a major crisis in ties between Turkey and the United States, his lawyer said.
Package to back SMEs, entrepreneurs, and industrialists
Speculative attacks on Turkey's economy and currency have no intrinsic basis, says head of Foreign Businessmen's Platform
Maarif Foundation takes over New York Tirana University and sister institutions hosting more than 1,000 students
Turkey not in talks with IMF, will continue to ensure funding from international markets, says Berat Albayrak
Nearly 6,800 new companies formed in July, says major business body
Turkey has no plans to go to the IMF for support over its currency crisis, Finance Minister Albayrak says
Under the new decision, popular U.S. franchises such as fast food giants McDonald’s and Burger Kıng, in addition to café mogul Starbucks, would be unable to open new branches in the district
Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Emmanuel Macron agree to have their economy ministers to meet at earliest opportunity
Migrants held in southern Hatay, southwestern Mugla, western Aydin, Aegean Izmir provinces
A terror base in Bingol province targeted by Turkish army airstrikes, says General Staff
Presidential communications chief says Turkish nation will not forget those who stood with, and those who stood against it