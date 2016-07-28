Turkey unveils new support package for industry

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's Industry and Technology Ministry announced a 16-point support package for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME), entrepreneurs, and industrialists on Friday.

The package was prepared in line with tight fiscal policies and would not cause monetary expansion, the ministry said in a statement.

"We are accelerating our moves for indigenous technology and localization in order to prevent our technology entrepreneurs and industrialists from economic attacks across Turkey," Mustafa Varank, the industry and technology minister, said.