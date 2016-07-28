Turkey unveils new support package for industry

World Bulletin / News Desk
The package was prepared in line with tight fiscal policies and would not cause monetary expansion, the ministry said in a statement.
"We are accelerating our moves for indigenous technology and localization in order to prevent our technology entrepreneurs and industrialists from economic attacks across Turkey," Mustafa Varank, the industry and technology minister, said.
A Turkish court on Friday turned down another appeal to free the pastor in the third such rejection, his lawyer said.
"At this point, lira is sentiment driven in the market, it is not fundamentally driven," Inst. of Int. Finance expert says
A Turkish court on Friday rejected another appeal to free US pastor Andrew Brunson, whose detention has sparked a major crisis in ties between Turkey and the United States, his lawyer said.
Package to back SMEs, entrepreneurs, and industrialists
Speculative attacks on Turkey's economy and currency have no intrinsic basis, says head of Foreign Businessmen's Platform
Maarif Foundation takes over New York Tirana University and sister institutions hosting more than 1,000 students
Turkey not in talks with IMF, will continue to ensure funding from international markets, says Berat Albayrak
Nearly 6,800 new companies formed in July, says major business body
Turkey has no plans to go to the IMF for support over its currency crisis, Finance Minister Albayrak says
Under the new decision, popular U.S. franchises such as fast food giants McDonald’s and Burger Kıng, in addition to café mogul Starbucks, would be unable to open new branches in the district
Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Emmanuel Macron agree to have their economy ministers to meet at earliest opportunity
Migrants held in southern Hatay, southwestern Mugla, western Aydin, Aegean Izmir provinces
A terror base in Bingol province targeted by Turkish army airstrikes, says General Staff
Presidential communications chief says Turkish nation will not forget those who stood with, and those who stood against it