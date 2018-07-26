15:03, 17 August 2018 Friday

Imran Khan elected as Pakistan's prime minister

World Bulletin / News Desk

Imran Khan, the country's former cricket star, was elected as prime minister on Friday by Pakistan's lower house, the National Assembly.

Khan, 66, whose center-right Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged as the single largest party in the July 25 general election, won 176 out of 272 votes cast by parliamentarians.

Shehbaz Sharif, his only contender and three-time chief minister of the country’s largest Punjab province, could amass 96 votes.

PTI lawmakers thumped their desks and chanted slogans in favor of Khan, as soon as National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser announced the verdict.

The opposition members, mainly from Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party, raised slogans against alleged rigging in the election.

Khan will take oath on Saturday at the President House, said a statement from the presidency.

Donned in a white shalwar kameez, the national dress, and a black waistcoat, a visibly jubilant Khan thanked parliamentarians who strode to his seat to congratulate him.

Centre-left Pakistan People's Party and Jamat-e-Islami, part of the five-party religious alliance Muttehida Majlis Amal, abstained from the vote.

Who is Imran Khan?

Imran Khan, in full Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, (born November 25, 1952, Lahore, Pakistan), Pakistani cricket player, politician, and philanthropist who became a national hero by leading the Pakistani team to a World Cup victory in 1992 and later entered politics as a critic of government corruption in Pakistan.

Early Life And Cricket Career

Khan was born into an affluent Pashtun family in Lahore and was educated at elite schools in Pakistan and the United Kingdom, including the Royal Grammar School in Worcester and Aitchison College in Lahore. There were several accomplished cricket players in his family, including two older cousins, Javed Burki and Majid Khan, who both served as captains of the Pakistan national team. Imran Khan played cricket in Pakistan and the United Kingdom in his teens and continued playing while studying philosophy, politics, and economics at the University of Oxford. Khan played his first match for Pakistan’s national team in 1971, but he did not take a permanent place on the team until after his graduation from Oxford in 1976.

Entrance Into Politics

After his retirement from cricket, Khan became an outspoken critic of government mismanagement and corruption in Pakistan. He founded his own political party, Tehreek-e-Insaf (Justice Movement), in 1996. In national elections held the following year, the newly formed party won less than 1 percent of the vote and failed to win any seats in the National Assembly, but it fared slightly better in the 2002 elections, winning a single seat that Khan filled.

Khan maintained that vote rigging was to blame for his party’s low vote totals. In October 2007 Khan was among a group of politicians who resigned from the National Assembly, protesting Pres. Pervez Musharraf’s candidacy in the upcoming presidential election. In November Khan was briefly imprisoned during a crackdown against critics of Musharraf, who had declared a state of emergency. Tehreek-e-Insaf condemned the state of emergency, which ended in mid-December, and boycotted the 2008 national elections to protest Musharraf’s rule.

In the months leading up to the legislative elections scheduled for early 2013, Khan and his party drew large crowds at rallies and attracted the support of several veteran politicians from Pakistan’s established parties. Further evidence of Khan’s rising political fortunes came in the form of an opinion poll in 2012 that found him to be the most popular political figure in Pakistan.

Political Ascent

Just days before legislative elections in May 2013, Khan injured his head and back when he fell from a platform at a campaign rally. He appeared on television from his hospital bed hours later to make a final appeal to voters. The elections produced Tehreek-e-Insaf’s highest totals yet, but the party still won less than half the number of seats won by the Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N), led by Nawaz Sharif. Khan accused the PML-N of rigging the elections. After his calls for an investigation went unmet, he and other opposition leaders led four months of protests in late 2014 in order to pressure Sharif to step down.

Elections were held the following year, in July 2018. Khan ran on a platform of fighting corruption and poverty, even as he had to fight off accusations that he was too cozy with the military establishment. Tehreek-e-Insaf won a plurality of seats in the National Assembly, allowing Khan to seek a coalition with independent members of parliament and leaving him poised to become the next prime minister.