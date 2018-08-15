Turkish court rejects another appeal to free US pastor

World Bulletin / News Desk
A Turkish court Friday rejected the appeal for release filed by American pastor Andrew Brunson, who is charged with links to terrorism.
The 3rd High Criminal Court in Izmir ordered the continuation of Brunson’s house arrest and ban on leaving the country.
Ismail Cem Halavurt, Brunson’s lawyer, applied to the higher court after the appeal was also rejected by Izmir's 2nd High Criminal Court on Wednesday.
Recently, the court had allowed Brunson to be moved from jail and placed him under house arrest in view of his "health problems".
Brunson is charged with spying for the PKK -- a designated terrorist group in the U.S. and Turkey -- and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the defeated July 2016 coup attempt in Turkey which martyred 251 people and injured thousands.
Turkey and the U.S. are currently experiencing rocky relations after Washington imposed sanctions on two Turkish Cabinet ministers for not releasing Brunson.
President Donald Trump last week ramped up his attack on Turkey by doubling U.S. tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel imports.
On Wednesday, in retaliation, Turkey increased tariffs on several U.S.-origin products, including alcohol and tobacco products and cars.
A Turkish court on Friday turned down another appeal to free the pastor in the third such rejection, his lawyer said.
"At this point, lira is sentiment driven in the market, it is not fundamentally driven," Inst. of Int. Finance expert says
A Turkish court on Friday rejected another appeal to free US pastor Andrew Brunson, whose detention has sparked a major crisis in ties between Turkey and the United States, his lawyer said.
Package to back SMEs, entrepreneurs, and industrialists
Speculative attacks on Turkey's economy and currency have no intrinsic basis, says head of Foreign Businessmen's Platform
Maarif Foundation takes over New York Tirana University and sister institutions hosting more than 1,000 students
Turkey not in talks with IMF, will continue to ensure funding from international markets, says Berat Albayrak
Nearly 6,800 new companies formed in July, says major business body
Turkey has no plans to go to the IMF for support over its currency crisis, Finance Minister Albayrak says
Under the new decision, popular U.S. franchises such as fast food giants McDonald’s and Burger Kıng, in addition to café mogul Starbucks, would be unable to open new branches in the district
Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Emmanuel Macron agree to have their economy ministers to meet at earliest opportunity
Migrants held in southern Hatay, southwestern Mugla, western Aydin, Aegean Izmir provinces
A terror base in Bingol province targeted by Turkish army airstrikes, says General Staff
Presidential communications chief says Turkish nation will not forget those who stood with, and those who stood against it