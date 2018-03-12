Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:27, 17 August 2018 Friday
Middle East
16:30, 17 August 2018 Friday

  • Share
Israel army forcibly disperses West Bank demonstrations
Israel army forcibly disperses West Bank demonstrations

West Bank Palestinians stage anti-occupation demonstrations each Friday

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Israeli army on Friday forcibly dispersed an anti-occupation protest in the occupied West Bank that left dozens of Palestinians affected by teargas, according to a Palestinian NGO.

“Dozens of protesters were affected by teargas when Israeli troops broke up the demonstration,” Murad Shtawi, a popular resistance coordinator in the West Bank village of Kafr Qaddum -- where the demonstration was held -- said in a Friday statement.

“The Israeli army used rubber bullets and teargas to disperse peaceful demonstrators, while the latter pelted Israeli troops with stones,” he added.

Similar demonstrations were reportedly broken up in the West Bank towns of Nilin, Bilin and Nabi Saleh.



Related Israel West Bank
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Trump blames DC government in canceling military parade
Trump blames DC government in canceling military parade

President says local politicians 'know a windfall when they see it;' asked for 'ridiculously high' sum
US growing isolated in international system under Trump
US growing isolated in international system under Trump

Credibility of US government with a president as 'erratic' as Trump is greatly diminished, says expert  
Trump military parades estimate soars to 92M
Trump military parades estimate soars to $92M

Estimate skyrocket to $80 million more than initially thought
US senator Turkish envoy meet in Washington
US senator, Turkish envoy meet in Washington

Pastor Andrew Brunson, others issues discussed during 'productive meeting', says Senator Graham
Palestinian delegation sets out from Gaza for Egypt
Palestinian delegation sets out from Gaza for Egypt

Speculation mounts about possible Egypt-brokered ceasefire between Israel, Hamas
Lula pulls the strings of Brazilian politics from jail
Lula pulls the strings of Brazilian politics from jail

With his candidacy, a legal battle that will characterize the most uncertain elections in Brazil’s history has begun
US warns Manila not to buy Russian military equipment
US warns Manila not to buy Russian military equipment

Assistant Secretary of Defense Randall Schriver says the move would affect U.S.-Philippine interoperability
Jailed Lula registers candidacy for president in Brazil
Jailed Lula registers candidacy for president in Brazil

Prospects remain slim for Lula to get on October's presidential ballot
Iraqi Supreme Court to rule on May 12 election recount
Iraqi Supreme Court to rule on May 12 election recount

Once court approves recount, incoming lawmakers can elect new parliamentary speaker  
Northern Cypriot people stand with Turkey
Northern Cypriot people stand with Turkey

TRNC minister of public works and transportation says Turkey is not alone in the face of ‘global attack’
US tariffs to remain even if pastor freed
US tariffs to remain even if pastor freed

'The tariffs that are in place on steel would not be removed with the release of pastor Brunson,' White House says
Overloaded boat sinks off Solomon Islands 4 dead
Overloaded boat sinks off Solomon Islands, 4 dead

12 others rescued, including children, say police  
Uruguay's former president resign as a senator
Uruguay's former president resign as a senator

Former Uruguay president shuns pension to retire to his modest flower farm
Pompeo meets UN envoy for Syria
Pompeo meets UN envoy for Syria

All parties in Syria 'need to move ahead on the political track', two men agree during meeting
Israel protests ICC calls to help Palestine victims
Israel protests ICC calls to help ‘Palestine’ victims

Last month, Hague-based tribunal called for campaign to support ‘victims of situation in Palestine’
Israel re-opens Gaza s commercial crossing
Israel re-opens Gaza’s commercial crossing

Israel closed Kerem Shalom crossing last month over the launch of arson balloons from Gaza  

News

Israeli army arrests 13 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israeli army arrests 13 Palestinians in West Bank raids

29 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
29 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

Photojournalist injured while covering W. Bank protest
Photojournalist injured while covering W Bank protest

Israeli army detains 13 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israeli army detains 13 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israel arrests 7 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel arrests 7 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli army rounds up 17 Palestinians in W. Bank raids
Israeli army rounds up 17 Palestinians in W Bank raids

Israeli court extends detention of 3 Palestinian women
Israeli court extends detention of 3 Palestinian women

Israel protests ICC calls to help ‘Palestine’ victims
Israel protests ICC calls to help Palestine victims

Israel re-opens Gaza’s commercial crossing
Israel re-opens Gaza s commercial crossing

Israeli army storms Palestinian school in West Bank
Israeli army storms Palestinian school in West Bank

Israel detain 520 Palestinians last month
Israel detain 520 Palestinians last month

Netanyahu demands 'total' Gaza ceasefire
Netanyahu demands 'total' Gaza ceasefire






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 