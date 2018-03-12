Israel army forcibly disperses West Bank demonstrations

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Israeli army on Friday forcibly dispersed an anti-occupation protest in the occupied West Bank that left dozens of Palestinians affected by teargas, according to a Palestinian NGO.

“Dozens of protesters were affected by teargas when Israeli troops broke up the demonstration,” Murad Shtawi, a popular resistance coordinator in the West Bank village of Kafr Qaddum -- where the demonstration was held -- said in a Friday statement.

“The Israeli army used rubber bullets and teargas to disperse peaceful demonstrators, while the latter pelted Israeli troops with stones,” he added.

Similar demonstrations were reportedly broken up in the West Bank towns of Nilin, Bilin and Nabi Saleh.