Trump blames DC government in canceling military parade

World Bulletin / News Desk
Trump said D.C.'s local politicians "know a windfall when they see it," and asked for a sum "so ridiculously high that I canceled it.
"Never let someone hold you up!" Trump wrote on Twitter. "Maybe we will do something next year in D.C. when the cost comes WAY DOWN. Now we can buy some more jet fighters!"
The announcement follows a report Thursday from CNBC news site that pegged the cost of the president's long-sought military parade at $92 million, an astronomical increase from original estimates of $12 million.
Trump said instead of carrying out the parade he wanted he will instead participate in an already-scheduled parade at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, and attend another parade in Paris commemorating the end of World War I on Nov. 11.
Mayor Muriel Bowser retorted to Trump on Twitter, saying she is "the local politician who finally got thru to the reality star in the White House with the realities ($21.6M) of parades/events/demonstrations in Trump America (sad)."
Trump's military parade was expected to include a bevy of American military personnel and equipment, as well as a flyover of fighter jets and historical aircraft.
In all, the Pentagon's expenses were estimated to run $50 million while interagency partners' costs accounted for the remaining $42 million, according to CNBC.
Secretary of Defense James Mattis disputed the estimate Thursday, saying "I have not seen an estimate of $10 million or $92 million.
"Whoever wrote it needs to get better sources," he said, calling the anonymous source CNBC cited "stupid."
It is unclear what figures Mattis had reviewed, but his boss was quick to point to the "ridiculously high" price tag when he announced the cancelation, and Bowser's estimate of $21.6 million for D.C.'s costs alone would have placed the figure well over initial projections.
President says local politicians 'know a windfall when they see it;' asked for 'ridiculously high' sum
Credibility of US government with a president as 'erratic' as Trump is greatly diminished, says expert
Estimate skyrocket to $80 million more than initially thought
Pastor Andrew Brunson, others issues discussed during 'productive meeting', says Senator Graham
Speculation mounts about possible Egypt-brokered ceasefire between Israel, Hamas
With his candidacy, a legal battle that will characterize the most uncertain elections in Brazil’s history has begun
Assistant Secretary of Defense Randall Schriver says the move would affect U.S.-Philippine interoperability
Prospects remain slim for Lula to get on October's presidential ballot
Once court approves recount, incoming lawmakers can elect new parliamentary speaker
TRNC minister of public works and transportation says Turkey is not alone in the face of ‘global attack’
'The tariffs that are in place on steel would not be removed with the release of pastor Brunson,' White House says
Former Uruguay president shuns pension to retire to his modest flower farm
All parties in Syria 'need to move ahead on the political track', two men agree during meeting
Last month, Hague-based tribunal called for campaign to support ‘victims of situation in Palestine’
Israel closed Kerem Shalom crossing last month over the launch of arson balloons from Gaza