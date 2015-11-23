Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:26, 17 August 2018 Friday
Economy
16:52, 17 August 2018 Friday

  • Share
Canada inflation surges on rise of global oil prices
Canada inflation surges on rise of global oil prices

The year-over-year increase in consumer prices was the largest since September 2011 and follows a 2.5 percent rise in June of this year. Analysts had expected it to remain flat.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Canada's inflation rate surged to 3.0 percent in July, fueled by rising global prices for crude oil, according to government data released Friday.

Statistics Canada cited continued strength in energy prices for the increase. Gasoline (+25.4 percent) and fuel oil and other fuels (+28.1 percent) were the main contributors to inflation. 

Global oil prices have risen steadily over the past year, with Brent crude establishing itself above US$70 in May for the first time in years.

The costs in Canada of buying passenger vehicles, car insurance, food, telephone services, air transportation and travel tours were also up, said the government statistical agency. 

And recent interest rate hikes pushed up mortgage rate costs.

Price increases for a basket of items consulted by the Bank of Canada in setting its key lending rate remained at 2.0 percent -- the bank's target inflation rate -- which CIBC Economics analyst said happened "somewhat surprisingly."

"As such, while today's figures will likely support the C$ and result in increased speculation that the Bank could hike again as early as September, we continue to lean toward October for the next move," he said.

The central bank hiked its benchmark rate to 1.5 percent in July -- its highest level in a decade, following a previous rate increase in January.



Related oil Canada
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Canada inflation surges on rise of global oil prices
Canada inflation surges on rise of global oil prices

The year-over-year increase in consumer prices was the largest since September 2011 and follows a 2.5 percent rise in June of this year. Analysts had expected it to remain flat.
Consumer confidence index down in August
Consumer confidence index down in August

Consumer confidence index stands at 68.3 this month, compared to 73.1 in July, according to official data
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 index drops over 0.62 points
Euro area goods exports up 3 1 pct in H1
Euro area goods exports up 3.1 pct in H1

Euro area goods trade surplus reaches nearly $110B, EU28 deficit at $4B, say Eurostat figures  
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises above 1,200 points, Turkish lira gains value against foreign currencies
New world currency will topple dollar
New world currency will topple dollar

Use of dollar as tool of pressure will result in its refusal as means in international payments, says top Duma deputy
Turkey's budget records 237 million surplus in July
Turkey's budget records $237 million surplus in July

Excluding interest payments, central government's budget balance saw surplus of nearly $1.95B last month
Turkey limits installment plans for credit cards loans
Turkey limits installment plans for credit cards, loans

Regulation enters into force on Sept. 1, says Official Gazette
Turkish housing sales up in July
Turkish housing sales up in July

Foreigners buy over 2,800 houses, marking 65.6 percent rise year-on-year, according to TurkStat
Borsa Istanbul up at open
Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises above 1,600 points, Turkish lira gains value against foreign currencies
Amazon stock hits record high
Amazon stock hits record high

Amazon on course to join Apple as world’s only companies worth over $1 trillion
Iran offers discount oil to Asia
Iran offers discount oil to Asia

The "informed source" in Iran's oil ministry did not give details of the discount, but sought to downplay the move as common industry practice. 
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 index drops over 1,000 points
Russia to increase use of local currencies for trade
Russia to increase use of local currencies for trade

Finance Minister Siluanov terms US dollar a 'risky tool' for payments in international trade
Turkey's state-run banks see nearly 2B net profit in H1
Turkey's state-run banks see nearly $2B net profit in H1

3 banks' net profits stand at $1.95 billion in first 6 months of 2018
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 drops nearly 1,600 points

News

Iran offers discount oil to Asia
Iran offers discount oil to Asia

KSA-Canada diplomatic row will not affect oil supplies
KSA-Canada diplomatic row will not affect oil supplies

Iraqi protesters block road to oil tankers in Basra
Iraqi protesters block road to oil tankers in Basra

Iraq has spent more than $700 bn oil wealth since 2005
Iraq has spent more than 700 bn oil wealth since

Nigeria inks oil export, refinery deal with Niger
Nigeria inks oil export refinery deal with Niger

Iraq PM heads to oil-rich Basra after violent protests
Iraq PM heads to oil-rich Basra after violent protests

Multiple fatalities in deadly shooting in Canada
Multiple fatalities in deadly shooting in Canada

Canada plans no economic retaliation on Saudis
Canada plans no economic retaliation on Saudis

Canada ‘concerned’ over Saudi Arabia cutting ties
Canada concerned over Saudi Arabia cutting ties

Saudi Arabia’s state airline to halt Toronto flights
Saudi Arabia s state airline to halt Toronto flights

Canada to provide CAN$50M for Palestinians
Canada to provide CAN 50M for Palestinians






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 