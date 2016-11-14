18:14, 17 August 2018 Friday

Saudis pledge $100 mln to rebuild Syria's northeast

World Bulletin / News Desk

Saudi Arabia on Friday pledged $100 million to reconstruct areas of northeastern Syria formerly held by the ISIL group, in a move sharply criticised by President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

The government in Damascus slammed the contribution as "morally unacceptable", in a statement carried by the official SANA news agency.

A longtime foe of Riyadh, it accused Saudi Arabia's royal family of supporting "terrorism and those who contributed to the killing of the people of Syria and the destruction of its infrastructure."