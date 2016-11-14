Worldbulletin News

Saudis pledge $100 mln to rebuild Syria's northeast
The kingdom said the 88-million-euro contribution would go towards a US-backed campaign to "stabilise" the one-time ISIL bastion and to help ensure the extremists cannot re-emerge as a threat.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Saudi Arabia on Friday pledged $100 million to reconstruct areas of northeastern Syria formerly held by the ISIL group, in a move sharply criticised by President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

The government in Damascus slammed the contribution as "morally unacceptable", in a statement carried by the official SANA news agency.

A longtime foe of Riyadh, it accused Saudi Arabia's royal family of supporting "terrorism and those who contributed to the killing of the people of Syria and the destruction of its infrastructure."



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

