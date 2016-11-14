Saudis pledge $100 mln to rebuild Syria's northeast

World Bulletin / News Desk
Saudi Arabia on Friday pledged $100 million to reconstruct areas of northeastern Syria formerly held by the ISIL group, in a move sharply criticised by President Bashar al-Assad's regime.
The government in Damascus slammed the contribution as "morally unacceptable", in a statement carried by the official SANA news agency.
A longtime foe of Riyadh, it accused Saudi Arabia's royal family of supporting "terrorism and those who contributed to the killing of the people of Syria and the destruction of its infrastructure."
President says local politicians 'know a windfall when they see it;' asked for 'ridiculously high' sum
Credibility of US government with a president as 'erratic' as Trump is greatly diminished, says expert
Estimate skyrocket to $80 million more than initially thought
Pastor Andrew Brunson, others issues discussed during 'productive meeting', says Senator Graham
Speculation mounts about possible Egypt-brokered ceasefire between Israel, Hamas
With his candidacy, a legal battle that will characterize the most uncertain elections in Brazil’s history has begun
Assistant Secretary of Defense Randall Schriver says the move would affect U.S.-Philippine interoperability
Prospects remain slim for Lula to get on October's presidential ballot
Once court approves recount, incoming lawmakers can elect new parliamentary speaker
TRNC minister of public works and transportation says Turkey is not alone in the face of ‘global attack’
'The tariffs that are in place on steel would not be removed with the release of pastor Brunson,' White House says
Former Uruguay president shuns pension to retire to his modest flower farm
All parties in Syria 'need to move ahead on the political track', two men agree during meeting
Last month, Hague-based tribunal called for campaign to support ‘victims of situation in Palestine’
Israel closed Kerem Shalom crossing last month over the launch of arson balloons from Gaza