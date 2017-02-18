Press agenda on August 18

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's sixth ordinary congress.
ANKARA - Parliament speaker Binali Yildirim to meet his Russian counterpart Vyacheslav Volodin.
GERMANY
MESEBERG - Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.
SYRIA
ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war, Assad regime attacks.
YEMEN
SANAA - Following developments in Yemen's civil war.
